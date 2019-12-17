Jenelle Evans Updates Fans: ‘I Am Sooooo Happy With Life Right Now’

The former 'Teen Mom 2' star is living her best life.

Jenelle Evans, who is in the midst of a difficult divorce battle with estranged husband David Eason, seems to be happier than ever before, now that she’s moved on — and moved away — from her ex.

The former Teen Mom 2 star updated fans on Monday, December 16, via Twitter. In the tweet, Jenelle told her 1.4 million followers that she is super happy and life is “perfect.” She also revealed that she now has a huge network of support.

The tweet racked up more than 5,800 likes at the time of this writing, undoubtedly from fans who were pleased to see the reality star so settled after years of tumultuous and dangerous drama with David. Viewers have seen Jenelle’s turbulent life play out on TV for the past 10 years, so a surprisingly upbeat update definitely has followers rooting for her.

It’s been almost two months since Jenelle announced that she was divorcing David in an open note. The candid letter, which has been pinned to the top of her Twitter timeline since she wrote it on October 31, also revealed that she and her children (Kaiser, 5, and Ensley, 2; Jace, 10, lives with Jenelle’s mother in North Carolina) were moving away from David, who still lives in their home in North Carolina. Jenelle, Kaiser, and Ensley reportedly live in Tennessee now.

I just want to tell everyone, I am sooooo happy with life right now. Everything is perfect ???? My support system is so big now, it’s crazy. — Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) December 16, 2019

The update is a rare post from Jenelle, who has largely kept quiet about her life in the midst of the divorce. Though she has taken to social media occasionally and has reported that she is single and not dating, she has not shared any information about the divorce and usually keeps mum about her current life. David, however, usually vents his thoughts on social media, many of which are about Jenelle.

Since filing from divorce from David, Jenelle has had a restraining order against her estranged husband. Reportedly, the restraining order was recently extended into January.

Prior to their divorce, David allegedly committed several acts of violence on the former couple’s property. Jenelle called 911 after her husband allegedly pushed her to the ground during a bonfire party; she was worried she had cracked her collarbone. She later claimed that she had tripped over a hole in the ground.

Months before Jenelle left David, he notoriously shot and killed Jenelle’s dog, Nugget, after the canine reportedly bit their daughter in the face. David admitted in an interview with People that he committed the act.

In addition to updating fans on her life, Jenelle occasionally shares adorable videos and pictures of her kids. She recently posted a sweet photo of Ensley on her Snapchat.