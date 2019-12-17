Anastasiya Kvitko Gets Wild In A Sizzling Zebra Print Bikini

Russian bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko just sent the pulses of her 10.3 million fans racing after she uploaded two sizzling new shots where she modeled the tiniest of zebra print bikinis. Per the buxom brunette’s custom, the set was slightly too small for the stunner, and it struggled to contain her ample assets.

The bikini top was a classic triangle cut, with a low neckline that flaunted her incredible cleavage. Two spaghetti straps provided support over the shoulders, and two others wrapped around Anastasiya’s torso highlight her tiny waist.

Showcasing her taut midriff, Anastasiya paired the bikini top with a pair of matching bottoms. However, a majority of the garment was concealed by a light purple sarong that hugged the stunner’s hips. The sarong is as short it could possible be, just barely skimming the top of the brunette beauty’s thighs in the front and revealing a generous amount of her perky posterior in the back.

The bombshell accessorized with three stacked bracelets, one silver and two gold. She also donned a thin gold chain in a choker style and a thick gold ring on her right hand. Her long brunette locks were styled straight, and she wore a black sun hat on top to shield her eyes from the strong Miami sun.

Her makeup added a retro glam vibe to the look, with a liquid liner cat-eye and nude lip that took cues from Brigitte Bardot. She also sported a light pink manicure.

In the two pictures, Anastasiya posed beneath a leafy tree with low branches that served as a lush and tropical backdrop. In the first shot, she is posed angled sideways from the camera in a way that wildly flattered her figure. She looked about ready to spill out of her top, and she arched her back slightly to further accentuate the curve of her famous derriere.

In the second, she faced the camera straight on, with her hands lightly grasping the rim of her hat.

The upload was a huge hit with fans, earning over 152,000 likes and more than 1,700 comments.

“You are so gorgeous,” one fan gushed, with a black heart and kissing emoji face.

“You are simply the best,” added a second, along with a plethora of emoji like the heart-eye face and crown.

“Wow so beautiful and gorgeous in this picture,” echoed a third, with both a purple and pink heart.

“Love you,” proclaimed a fourth, with a red heart and two lip emoji.

