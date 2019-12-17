Marie Osmond Posts Sweet Birthday Wishes For Daughter Jessica Via Instagram

The Talk panelist Marie Osmond just shared a sweet post on her Instagram page to celebrate her daughter Jessica’s 32nd birthday. The singer and talk show co-host has been open on social media about her support and pride in her daughter and this birthday greeting was more of the same.

On Tuesday, Marie shared a close-up photo of Jessica and called her precious and an angel. She added a handful of birthday-related emoji as she wished her daughter a happy birthday and a beautiful day.

Many of Marie’s followers stepped up to wish Jess a happy birthday too. Those who have followed Marie’s career since the early days feel like they know some of her kids, as they watched some of them essentially grow up.

As many of Marie’s fans know, Jessica’s journey in life has been a unique one in some ways. She was adopted as a toddler and she shared that she is a part of the LGBTQ community some years ago. Jess is one of five children Marie and her former husband Brian Blosil adopted.

Marie opened up this past fall as she started her gig with The Talk about how she has experienced mom-shaming. As ET Online detailed, Marie noted that one area where she received some criticism was in supporting Jessica when she recently married her long-time girlfriend Sara.

Jessica and Sara got married last June and Marie was right there to celebrate the big day. The singer acknowledged that some people shamed her for attending this wedding, and fans know that Marie and her family come from a conservative Mormon background. However, Marie said that one should never be shamed for loving their child.

Marie’s birthday tribute to Jess received hundreds of likes in the first hour after it had been uploaded, along with dozens of supportive comments.

“Happy birthday to your beautiful daughter!!!!” wrote one fan.

“Happy birthday to Jess. I hope she has an amazing day celebrating!!!!” shared another of Marie’s followers, who added several emoji to her note.

“Daughters are the best!!!!” noted someone else.

Loading...

“Happy Birthday Jess! You are awesome and thank you for being YOU!” another commenter wrote.

The Talk co-host posts about both her family and the show regularly on her Instagram page. Another recent post was a sweet tribute to her late son Michael, and just before that, she shared her youngest daughter’s beautiful singing voice.

Marie’s daughter Jess doesn’t really embrace the limelight, but it seems she must not mind her mother sharing a few tidbits via social media here and there. It seems that it has been all love from the family’s fans for the 32-year-old on her birthday and it looks like the uplifting birthday wishes will keep rolling in as the day continues.