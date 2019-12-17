Meghan King Edmonds Admits She’s ‘Not Okay’ After Estranged Husband Jim’s Betrayals, Explains Weight Loss

Meghan King Edmonds shared an emotional blog post with fans over the weekend.

Meghan King Edmonds is opening up about her life post-split.

Nearly two months after her five-year marriage to Jim Edmonds came to an abrupt end amid allegations of an inappropriate relationship with the former couple’s nanny, Carly Wilson, the former Real Housewives of Orange County star took to her blog, where she opened up about the heartache she’s been facing over the past several months.

“I am not ok. Within the last 5 months I have found out my son has a lifelong brain injury, my husband had a sexting relationship with another woman, my husband also betrayed me with his inappropriate relationship with a nanny, my husband filed for divorce via the tabloids, the police questioned my fitness as a mother, I took a new job as a podcaster, and I moved into a new home in California,” Meghan began in her post.

According to Meghan, she’s currently living for her kids as she attempts to forge a career that she never thought she would need after tying the knot with her former baseball star husband. As fans may know, Meghan welcomed her first child, three-year-old Aspen, in 2016, two years after tying the knot with Jim. Then, in June of last year, she and Jim welcomed twin boys, Hayes and Hart.

Meghan went on to say that she’s been dealing with nerve-related pain and admitted to being “too skinny” at the moment.

While Meghan acknowledged that she’s always been thin, she added that she hasn’t been weighing herself lately because she doesn’t like how small she’s gotten. That said, she’s not hungry and has been quite busy as she attempts to adjust to her new life in Los Angeles with her kids, and her new job as a podcast host on her show with Brooke Burke.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Meghan also addressed her weight loss on Instagram over the weekend, telling one particular fan that she is a “stress non-eater.” As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County may have seen, a number of members of Meghan’s online audience grew concerned about her small frame after she shared a series of new photos of herself in Los Angeles.

Meghan appeared on Seasons 10, 11, and 12 of the Real Housewives of Orange County before leaving the series ahead of Season 13 and moving to St. Louis with Jim.

Following their move to the midwest, Meghan and Jim spent two years building their dream home, where he is now living with their kids and the four older children he shares with his late first wife, LeAnn Horton, and his second wife, Allison Jayne Raski.