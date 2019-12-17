Julie Chen Moonves Poses With Family In Sweet Holiday Photo In NYC As She Projects A ‘Clear Vision’ For 2020

The 'Big Brother' host is enjoying a whirlwind trip to the Big Apple as she winds down a rocky year.

Julie Chen posed for a cozy photo with her family and best friend in New York City. The Big Brother host posted a new pic to Instagram which showed her making holiday memories with her loved ones on a cold winter night in the Big Apple.

In the photo, Julie is bundled up in a heavy coat and ski cap during a pitstop at Rockefeller Center as a bevy of lit Christmas trees glow in the background. While she did not tag the other three ladies in the picture, in the caption to the post, the 49-year-old CBS star noted that she was with her sister, cousin, and best friend during the New York City outing.

More than a year after her personal life was rocked by her husband Les Moonves’ scandal, Julie also cryptically wrote that she’ll have a “clear vision” in the upcoming New Year.

In the comments section to the photo, many of Julie’s followers wished her a happy holiday season. Others welcomed her back to New York, where she grew up (she was born in Queens) and later worked as an anchor while on various CBS morning news programs.

“Welcome back home,” one fan wrote.

“You and ur sis are beautiful,” another added.

“Happy Holidays to you and your family!” a third follower told Juile.

“[Julie Chen Moonves] takes NYC,” another fan wrote, adding that she just needs to take in “a drag show” to make her trip complete.

Indeed, followers of Julie’s Instagram account have noticed that she has been in New York for the past week. Now, it’s clear she has at least some of her family and family with her as she makes the rounds in the Big Apple.

Late last week, Julie posted photos from the Rainforest Fund 30th Anniversary benefit concert, which was held at Beacon Theatre in New York City. Julie also posted an Instagram photo of herself on the set of Saturday Night Live alongside her first two network news directors, Don Roy King and Mike Mancini.

Two weeks ago, Julie posted a photo of her lavish Christmas tree at home as fans asked about a potential wintertime season of Big Brother, the CBS reality show she has hosted every year since 2000. Julie has not responded to comments about a Big Brother Celebrity or All-Stars edition, and it’s unclear why she has been on the East Coast all week or if her husband Les and their young son are also with her.