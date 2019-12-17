Iggy Azalea Looks Smoking Hot In Revealing Black Body Suit

Iggy Azalea’s most recent Instagram share is earning her a ton of attention from her legion of fans. As those who follow the singer on Instagram know, the blond bombshell is one of the most popular celebrities on the planet and she regularly wows her fans in a number of NSFW outfits from magazine spreads, album covers, and concerts.

In one of the more recent shots that was shared for her fans, the stunner struck a pose with Pabllo Vittar backstage at her show. Azalea was all smiles for the shot, wearing her short ombre-dyed tresses down and slightly curled. The songstress highlighted her beautiful facial features with a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, eyeshadow, and lipgloss.

The singer put her gorgeous figure on display in a low-plunging black bodysuit that she wore tucked into a pair of blush pink pants that flared out at the bottom. The stunner completed her look with a matching pink blazer and for the photo op, she put her hands in her pant pockets, looking casual. Vittar also was dressed to impress, wearing his long, blond locks down and straight while showing off his body in an all-black ensemble that included fishnet stockings and over-the-knee boots. Like his counterpart, he also wore a beautiful application of makeup and accessorized his look with a chunky necklace and a pair of black-rimmed reading glasses.

Since the post went live on the singer’s page a short time ago, it’s earned Azalea a ton of attention from her followers with over 500,000 likes and well over 3,900-plus comments. Some fans commented on the photo to let Azalea know that she looks amazing while countless others asked where she got her outfit. A few more had no words and commented on the photo using their choice of emoji.

“It was amazing to finally see you perform! It was like a dream come true and I was really really happy, not only because I was there but also because you looked pretty much excited. Hopefully you’ll be back many other times,” one fan gushed.

“The girls against the world,” another wrote with a red heart emoji.

“You are so pretty Iggy! I love you so much,” a third social media user chimed in.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Azalea showed off her amazing figure in another smoking hot outfit. In the photo, the bombshell looked gorgeous in a curve-hugging yellow dress that fit her like a glove, accentuating her trim waist while also showing off ample amounts of cleavage.