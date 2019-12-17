George Conway’s Lincoln Project Announces ‘We Are Republicans And We Want Trump Defeated’ In 2020

The Lincoln Project aims to block a second Trump term and 2020 candidates committed to 'Trumpism.'

A small group of President Donald Trump‘s most outspoken conservative critics, led by lawyer George Conway, is launching a super PAC with the aim of halting the president from enjoying a second term and to punish congressional Republican “enablers.”

The Lincoln Project represents the first formal operation for the so-called Never Trump movement, according to the Associated Press. Organizers have reportedly amassed more than $1 million in fundraising commitments, with the hope to spend much more on anti-Trump advertising in the run-up to the 2020 election.

The group announced the launch of the super PAC in an op-ed published The New York Times on Tuesday, authored by Conway, former John McCain adviser Steve Schmidt, former Republican Ohio Governor John Kasich adviser John Weaver and Republican consultant Rick Wilson. The AP reports that former New Hampshire GOP Chairwoman Jennifer Horn is also a prominent founder of the group.

The authors wrote that their effort throughout 2020 will be to defeat Trump and Trumpism “at the ballot box and to elect those patriots who will hold the line.”

Although all of them are conservatives, they wrote that the Lincoln Project endeavor “transcends partisanship and is dedicated to nothing less than preservation of the principles that so many have fought for, on battlefields far from home and within their own communities.”

“We do not undertake this task lightly, nor from ideological preference. We have been, and remain, broadly conservative (or classically liberal) in our politics and outlooks,” they wrote. “Our many policy differences with national Democrats remain, but our shared fidelity to the Constitution dictates a common effort.”

The group reportedly plans to target disenfranchised Republicans and GOP-leaning independents in an effort to block Trump’s reelection and to thwart Trump-aligned Senate candidates in key 2020 battleground states, such as Arizona, Colorado, Michigan and North Carolina, among others.

However, the group could have its work cut out. Republicans have consistently given Trump a high approval rating, only dipping to 87 percent in 2019, according to Gallup.

Conway, who said he will be a “cheerleader” for the new group, is married to White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway and has become one of Trump’s most vocal critics.

“I’m not a fundraiser or political consultant, but if I could help in that way and learn how to do that — even to raise a nickel or two — I’ll do it because it’s important,” he said.

Conway added in the interview that the group is still in its early stages and is open to expanding its ranks, including the anonymous Trump official who recently published a book warning against Trump’s reelection.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the couple has been at odds over Trump presidency since nearly the beginning, with George Conway’s attitude on the matter often spilling onto Twitter.

Weaver said the Lincoln Project’s ads are expected to start airing early in 2020.