Sexy DJ Nata Lee Looks Smoking Hot In Skimpy Bikini & High Heels

Blond bombshell Nata Lee‘s latest social media share was enough to work her fans into a frenzy. The beauty is well-known for her racy Instagram shots, and her latest update showed off her incredible figure as she posed in a skimpy bikini with a pair of stiletto heels.

The sexy DJ looked stunning as she posed inside a home with a glass table and other furnishings behind her. She wore a black bikini with a black crop top. The top tied in the front just below her breasts, showing off her voluptuous chest. The bottoms had side straps that sat low on her hips.

Nata faced the camera and stood with her legs slightly apart as she adjusted the bikini top, drawing the eye to her cleavage. Her bronze skin popped as she stood in the room with white walls. Her pose put her perfect hourglass figure and flat abs on display. The stunner’s black high heels, which featured a single toe strap and ankle straps, elongated her shapely legs. She sported a pair of black sunglasses to complete her black look.

The model’s hair had a deep side part and was tossed over one shoulder. Her makeup included dark brows, smoky eyeshadow and a nude color on her lips. She polished off her look with a white color on her nails.

In the caption, Nata mentioned her black outfit while also crediting the photographer for the steamy shot.

The snap thrilled her fans, and they couldn’t get over how incredible she looked in alluring getup.

“There’s a lot of beautiful people on here but your in a different class,” wrote one follower.

“Gorgeous woman you have an awesome sexy perfect delicious body,” said a second follower.

Loading...

Some fans couldn’t help but mention the beauty’s long, lean legs.

“So sexy, So beautiful, and Them legs,” a third follower commented.

“75% legs 25% torso = 100% Goddess,” a fourth follower said.

Its not surprising that many of Nata’s fans think she looks like a goddess. She has a body worthy of envy and she doesn’t seem to have a problem showing it off on social media. In fact, most of the photos she shares showcase her semi-nude body in barely-there outfits. She recently flaunted her curves in a string bikini that life little to the imagination. The beauty showed her holiday spirit when she shared a festive photo in which she showcased her cleavage in a sexy Santa outfit.