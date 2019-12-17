‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Thursday: Victor Admits Something Huge

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, December 19 bring a big admission from Victor, and he lets Victoria know that he is bored in retirement. Plus, Jack shows he’s the boss at Jabot while Devon wants justice for Katherine’s fortune.

Victor (Eric Braeden) opens up to Victoria (Amelia Heinle), according to SheKnows Soaps. Victor retired not too long ago, and it doesn’t surprise Victoria at all that her father is somewhat bored. Victor went from being the powerful CEO at Newman Enterprises to the man who told Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) a few weeks ago he’d watch The Price Is Right. It’s quite a shocking change, and no doubt it will take The Mustache a while to get used to his new life and routine.

Victoria realizes her dad is at loose ends, but he reassures her that he isn’t there to take her out of her CEO position. Perhaps these two can find a solution that will allow Victor to do something each day without the workload and stress of running the whole company.

Meanwhile, Jack (Peter Bergman) exerts control at Jabot. Unlike Victor, Jack has stepped back into the head position at his family’s company. Sure, Kyle (Michael Mealor) strong-armed him into sharing the CEO seat, but when push comes to shove, Jack is still the one in charge. It looks like Kyle might still be struggling with his new cousin, Theo (Tyler Johnson), working at Jabot, and at least a few people think that Kyle is trying to sabotage Theo at the expense of the company.

Jack makes it clear that Kyle better not do anything that could harm the company. However, Jack also lets Theo know that even though he’s family, he will have to work hard and prove himself at the cosmetics company. Theo promises to do just that.

Finally, Devon (Bryton James) seeks justice. He feels confident that Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan) isn’t entirely innocent in Colin’s (Tristan Rogers) scam to get Katherine Chancellor’s fortune from him, and now Devon wants to ensure that Amanda pays. Amanda maintains that she did nothing wrong and wasn’t involved in any type of con. Plus, she also reminds Devon that he freely signed away his fortune to Cane (Daniel Goddard).

However, Colin took the money from Cane, and for now, it seems to be hidden away from everyone. Even so, Devon doesn’t think everything is on the up-and-up with Amanda, and he’s determined to get to the bottom of it. He continues to keep the file that Victor gave him about Genoa City’s newest lawyer.