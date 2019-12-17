Sarah Hyland Flaunts Fit Physique In Tiny Sports Bra And Leggings After Pilates Class

Sarah Hyland showed off her fit physique this week as she stepped out to attend a pilates class in Los Angeles.

Photos obtained by The Daily Mail showed the actress looking absolutely thrilled to be done with her fitness class on Monday. Paparazzi captured the Modern Family star looking accomplished and triumphantly throwing her hands up in the air as she exited the studio. In fact, Sarah was so excited about the completion of her class, she almost lost her water bottle during her solo celebration.

Despite having just worked up sweat, Sarah still looked as stunning as ever in her athletic wear as she celebrated of another workout.

The 29-year-old kept her look light and wore only a sports bra in lieu of a top so not to get too hot as she exercised. The gray garment boasted a black trim and neon green band that clung tight to her slender frame. It featured a low, scoop neckline that flashed just a hint of cleavage, and cut off just below her assets to expose her sculpted abs in their entirety.

Sarah kept the look simple and wore a pair of tight black leggings on her lower half that hugged her curves in all of the right ways and defined her toned legs. The bottoms sat high up on her hips, further accentuating her trim waist and flat midsection.

The brunette beauty added a trendy cream-colored teddy coat to her ensemble, which she wore unzipped and open to show off her toned tummy. As for her footwear, Sarah opted for comfort and went with a pair of short brown Ugg boots.

The sitcom actress accessorized with a pair of round sunglasses, and carried her belongings in a quilted black bag that she slung over her shoulder. She tied her dark tresses up in a messy top knot that sat high on top of her head. As for her beauty, Sarah went completely makeup free, allowing her striking features and natural beauty to shine.

Though Sarah seemed exhilarated to have gotten her workout out of the way yesterday, she takes fitness very seriously. She explained to Shapethat her “intense” exercise regimen includes five to six hour-long full-body workouts per week.

“It’s really fun for me. I get an endorphin rush and feel good about myself,” she told the publication. “Plus, my trainer is like my fit therapist! We talk about life, and before I know it, my sets are done.”

Sarah often shows off the results of her sweat sessions on Instagram as well. She recently stunned her 4.6 followers with a sizzling throwback snap that saw her showing off her flawless figure in a minuscule white bikini. The skimpy swimwear look proved to be extremely popular, earning over 230,000 likes from her fans, and over 200 comments.