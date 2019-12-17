Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Braless Cleavage In Open Blazer, Nearly Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction

Sports Illustrated bombshell Emily Ratajkowski narrowly avoided a wardrobe malfunction as she posed for a new promotional video meant to plug her brand’s recently released business suits. The Inamorata Woman entrepreneur flaunted her braless cleavage in an open blazer and miniskirt ensemble, and came within an inch of showing more than she bargained for.

The gorgeous supermodel set out to shoot the promo clip in very inhospitable weather and nearly flashed her bare chest when a gust of wind almost blew her unbuttoned blazer wide open. Luckily, Emily was able to turn her shoulder to the camera in the nick of time and managed to keep the blazer in place with her arm.

The inadvertently steamy shoot saw Emily slipping into the Inamorata “Los Feliz” blazer — a loose-fitting, single-breasted, longline jacket from the brand’s elegant suit collection. The Sports Illustrated babe chose to model the item in an eye-catching red-pepper color, and paired it with the matching “Vista” miniskirt. The look appears to be one of Emily’s favorites, as the stunning model has showcased the two-piece in this particular color numerous times before, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. As per usual, the sizzling brunette wore absolutely nothing underneath the chic blazer, and left the stylish item open and unbuttoned to show off her deep cleavage and washboard abs.

The scorching video was shared to Instagram by Inamorata Woman and reeled in some massive engagement from Emily’s fans. The clip started off with a shot of the ravishing model gently pulling the blazer’s elegantly notched lapel over her braless chest as she looked to the side with an absorbed gaze and provocatively parted lips. Posing against the backdrop of a dark-toned, wooden fence, the brunette beauty carried a shiny black purse in one hand and a camera in the other. Her cleavage and toned midriff were on full display, as were her chiseled thighs. Her hair was gently tousled by the wind and massive gold hoop earrings sparkled through her ruffled tresses.

At one point, Emily turned her eyes to the camera and did a little spin, showing some serious sideboob as she adjusted her posture. It was in that moment that the wind suddenly intensified and nearly exposed her perky chest. Emily expertly handled the situation, keeping the video from becoming too NSFW with a swift turn of shoulder.

As expected, the clip stirred a lot of reaction on the brand’s Instagram page, racking up 74,500-plus views and more than 18,000 likes. In addition, 81 people dropped by the comments section to offer their thoughts on the gripping post.

“Your fav outfit for windy days,” quipped one fan, followed by an OK-hand emoji.

“Ally McBeal vibes,” commented another, in a nod to the widely popular late-90s’ TV series.

“Gorgy @emrata yess,” wrote a third follower, tagging Emily with her personal Instagram handle and adding a string of flattering emoji of the fire, heart-eyes, and heart variety.

“Literally all I’ve been waiting for thank GOD lmao,” wrote a fourth Instagrammer.