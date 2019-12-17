Dolly Castro Leaves Little To The Imagination In Curve-Hugging Animal-Print Dress

Dolly Castro looks smoking hot in her most recent Instagram share. As those who follow the fitness model on the platform know, Castro regularly flaunts her killer figure for fans by rocking bikinis, workout gear, dresses, and more. In the most recent shot shared on her popular page, Castro dropped jaws in an incredibly revealing dress.

In the stunning photo, the brunette beauty tagged herself in Los Angeles, California. She appeared to be posing inside her home, standing against a white wall with a few leafy, green plants just behind her. The smokeshow was all smiles for the shot, looking directly into the camera while wearing her long, dark locks down and at her back. The model showed off her gorgeous facial features with a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick.

Castro put her killer figure on display in a NSFW animal-print dress that left little to the imagination. The curve-hugging outfit fit Castro like a glove and featured a fun animal print on it. The dress dipped hit low into her chest, showing off ample amounts of cleavage for the camera. Castro accessorized the look with a gold Chanel chain that served as a belt and a pair of matching earrings. Also on display were her toned and tanned stems.

In the caption of the image, the model tagged retailer Pretty Little Thing and even though the post has only been live on her page for a few short hours, it’s earned her a ton of attention from her fans so far with over 29,000 likes in addition to well over 400 comments — a number that continues to climb. Some fans took to the shot to let Castro know that they love her dress while countless others raved over her gorgeous figure. A few more had no words and opted to comment using emoji rather than words.

“Your beauty is infectious,” one fan commented on the photo, adding a heart emoji to the end of the post.

“Crush lady of my life,” a second Insagrammer gushed along with a flame emoji.

“Yass girl this outfit on you,” one more raved.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Castro sizzled in another NSFW outfit, that time in a furry black dress that showed off ample amounts of cleavage as well as her toned and tanned legs. Once again, she credited retailer Pretty Little Thing for the ensemble and it earned her a ton of attention from her fans with over 49,000 likes and nearly 800 comments.