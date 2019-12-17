Blond Bombshell Abby Dowse Shows Off Killer Legs In High-Cut Pink Swimsuit: ‘Sunnies Bigger Than Me’

Abby Dowse’s most recent social media share has her fans drooling. As those who follow the blond bombshell on Instagram know, Dowse regularly floods her page with NSFW photos while clad in some of the hottest outfits including crop tops, bikinis, lingerie, and more. In the most recent photo that was shared for fans on her page, the bombshell left little to the imagination in a sexy little bikini.

Dowse did not specifically tag her location in the post but she appeared to be in the backyard of her home in Australia, where she takes a lot of photos that are shared on her page. In the shot, the beauty stood front and center, looking straight into the camera with a serious look on her face. For the photo op, the smokeshow put both hands over her head, pulling her long locks back and out of her face. Her stunning figure was on full display in a sequin pink bikini.

The top of the ensemble barely covered her chest, showing off ample amounts of cleavage for the camera. The bottoms of the suit were equally as revealing and were incredibly high cut, while she flaunted her toned and tanned stems. The model accessorized the look with a necklace, big hoop earrings, and a pair of large aviator sunglasses. She appeared to be makeup-free, just rocking a little bit of lipgloss for the photo op.

In the caption, Dowse tagged retailer Fashion Nova, crediting them for her sexy swimsuit. The post has only been live on her page for a few short hours but it’s earned her plenty of attention from fans with over 17,000 likes in addition to nearly 400 comments. Most of her fans were quick to comment on the hot shot and let her know that they love her suit while many others couldn’t help but gush over her amazing figure.

“You look amazing, as usual this bikini is life,” one follower gushed, adding a flame and heart emoji.

“Ayyy 1.7M! Insane growth lately, 100k in just a few weeks. Really been killin it with your pics lately and the new post time. Beautiful as hell but I appreciate your grind and smarts too,” another fan raved.

“Amazing bikini. You are a goddess,” a third Instagrammer wrote.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Dowse stunned in the same pink sequin bikini, that time striking a slightly different pose for the camera. It comes as no shock that the photo racked up over 36,000 likes.