Texas Hottie Hope Beel Strikes A Sexy Pose In Colorful Bikini In The Dominican Republic

Hope Beel served up a serious look in a colorful bikini for a brand new Instagram update, which was posted to her account on Monday.

In the racy snapshot, Hope looked smoking hot as she posed on a balcony in the funky print bikini. The tiny two-piece boasted bright colors of orange and green in a circle pattern as it flashed her incredible curves.

The Texas native showcased her toned arms, abundant cleavage, flat tummy, impressive abs, curvy hips, and muscular legs in the shot as she posed with a sultry stare on her face.

Hope wore her long, dark hair parted in the center and styled in loose waves that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulders. She accessorized with a chain and pendant around her neck, and a simply tied bracelet around her wrist.

Hope also rocked a full face of makeup for the photograph, which consisted of sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, and black eyeliner. She added a shimmering glow to her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a nude lip to the application as she completed the beach look with a bronzed tan.

In the background of the shot a gorgeous ocean scene is visible complete with rolling waves and a blue sky. Hope revealed that she was in The Dominican Republic when the photo was taken, and that she planned to eat donuts after the shoot.

Of course, Hope’s more than 1.2 million followers couldn’t get enough of the shot, and showed their appreciation by clicking the like button over 22,000 times while leaving more than 220 comments.

“Absolutely super sexy. Surely u wouldn’t expect me to say anything less,” one of Hope’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“Amazing hot body Hope! Congrats!” another fan stated.

“OMG you are incredibly Beautiful my love. My Princess,” a third comment read.

“WOW! Your body is just WOW! HOT,” a fourth social media user gushed over the model.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, just one day before her colorful bikini snap, Hope wowed yet again in a pink crop top and a pair of matching bikini bottoms as she frolicked in the ocean while wearing a sunhat.

The model revealed that she was hoping for a Dallas Cowboys win, and many of her fans agreed.

That upload was also a popular one for Hope Beel, and has racked up over 18,000 likes and more than 210 comments for the brunette bombshell to date.