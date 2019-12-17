Bikini Model Alexa Collins Sizzles In Slinky, Satin PJs While Hanging Out In Bed With Her Dog

Even when getting ready for bed, Alexa Collins is a total smokeshow.

On Tuesday, the bikini model shared a new photo to her Instagram page that was an instant hit with her 653,000 followers. The eye-popping snap saw the 24-year-old lounging in bed with her adorable puppy Toki on top of plush white and gray blankets.

Despite being dressed down and ready to catch some sleep, the blond bombshell still looked smoking hot in her skimpy nighttime attire from Fashion Nova that sent temperatures soaring on her feed.

Alexa sizzled in the three-piece pajama set that boasted a gold fabric bearing the brand’s logo in a bold, black print. Her PJs included a slinky, spaghetti strap top with a daringly low scoop neck that was hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets. Plenty of cleavage was left well on display thanks to the number’s revealing neckline, which was adorned with a flirty black lace to draw even more attention to the babe’s busty display.

On her lower half, the Florida cutie sported a pair of matching shorts that clung to her curvy booty in all of the right ways. The bottoms just barely fell to her upper thighs, leaving her sculpted legs completely bare as she sat in her bed. Its cinched waistband fell low on her hips, flashing a glimpse of her abs and toned midsection to her audience as well.

The third piece to Alexa’s sexy sleepwear was an eye mask made of the same patterned fabric, which sat on top of her forehead. She tied her platinum blond tresses up in a messy top knot, and sported a simple makeup look that included a glossy lip and mascara to allow her striking features and natural beauty to shine.

Fans were quick to shower the stunner’s bedtime look with love. After just 45 minutes of going live to the social media platform, the sizzling snap has earned over 2,000 likes — and that number still continues to grow. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post to leave compliments for Alexa’s jaw-dropping display.

“Both so beautiful” one person wrote.

“You are totally perfect,” said another.

“One cute post to make me smile in the morning, thank you!” commented a third.

Whether she’s in bed, on the beach, or heading out for a night on the town, Alexa often dazzles her Instagram followers with her incredible looks. Another ensemble shared to her feed yesterday, however, almost created a slight wardrobe malfunction. The model was seen wearing a tiny black crop top with buckle clasps, one of which almost burst open as the photo was snapped. Despite the potential overexposure, fans still went wild for the look, which they have awarded more than 16,000 likes.