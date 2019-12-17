Jenna Johnson Shares Stunning Photo With ‘The DWTS Tour Girls’ To Instagram

Jenna Johnson shared a stunning tour photo to Instagram of some of her most favorite girlfriends in the world, her fellow ABC reality competition series co-stars. She called the photo “the DWTS Tour girls” followed by an emotional statement regarding their friendship.

Jenna shared the pic which taken as the women rehearsed and readied themselves for the first stops of the show’s annual performance tour, showing off the sisterhood of the ladies as they hit the road for a three-month stretch, appearing alongside one another from January through April of 2020.

In the heartfelt pic were from left to right: Dancing with the Stars troupe dancer Daniella Karagach, Witney Carson, Lindsay Arnold, Jenna, and Emma Slater.

Daniella sported black leggings, jazz shoes, and a green athletic top. Next to her, Witney wore her hair in cute braids, with dark blue leggings, a hunter green crop top and a dance wrap over her shoulders. Lindsay donned black leggings and a blush-colored crop top for the pic.

Jenna, a standout in a hot pink ensemble, wore her hair in a high ponytail and showed off her taut tummy in a sports top. Finally, Emma slater, her long dark hair cascading down her back, sported leggings and a dark-colored long sleeve shirt for the fun photo.

Jenna shared how much she cared for her fellow professional dancers by remarking how close they were in the caption to the photo seen below.

This was followed by Witney who commented “Love youuuuu” to her fellow pros.

Former celebrity competitor Sailor Brinkley Cook responded to the post by sharing six queen emoji crowns to the comments section.

Fans were happy to see their favorite performers all together for one photo and responded in kind to Jenna’s post.

“Can’t believe I get to meet you guys my mom got tickets as my birthday present and were going to the show in Windsor Ontario and this time get to meet you, girls, I’m still in shock but am so so excited I love watching you all,” stated one fan, excited that the pros and troupe members are taking their show on the road.

“Can’t wait to see you lovely ladies! Giving my three girls tickets to see you, as a Christmas gift. They are going to be so excited!!” said another fan of the women.

“I’m so happy and excited to go to the DWTS Live Tour, and I’m so happy and excited to watch all of you guys dance too!! I’m also so happy and excited that I get to meet you guys too!” exclaimed another ticketholder.

The touring show will also feature several celebrities who performed during the latest season of the ABC reality dance competition series, including mirrorball winner Hannah Brown, Ally Brooke, Kate Flannery, Lauren Alaina, Sailor Brinkley Cook, and Kel Mitchell.