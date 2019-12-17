Norwegian Knockout Hilde Osland Showcases Curves In Teal Lingerie For A Sultry New Selfie

Hilde Osland delighted her fans when she posed for a racy selfie in a skimpy lingerie set for her latest Instagram photo, which was posted to her account on Tuesday morning.

In the sexy snapshot, Hilde is seen flaunting all of her enviable curves in a sheer lace bra and matching teal panties. The lingerie left little to the imagination, and gave fans a look at the Norwegian model’s ample cleavage, toned arms, tiny waist and rock hard abs, while showcasing her curvy hips and lean legs in the process.

Hilde accessorized the barely-there look with layered gold chains and pendants around her neck and a matching gold bracelet on her wrist as she snapped the bathroom mirror selfie.

The blond bombshell wore her platinum locks parted in the center and styled in mermaid waves that rippled over her shoulders. She added a teal clip to the side to match her lingerie as she posed with a sultry look on her face.

Hilde also opted for a full face of makeup in the photograph, rocking defined eyebrows, long lashes, and black eyeliner. She added to the application with a shimmering glow on her face, pink blush to bring out her cheekbones, and a nude lip and matching lip liner.

In the background of the snap, all-white walls and a door can be seen as the model reaches out to touch the bright white counter top in front of her as well.

Of course, Hilde’s over 2 million followers made short work of showing their appreciation for the post, which garnered over 30,000 likes and more than 560 comments just within the first 45 minutes after it was shared to the platform.

“Gorgeous. Your hair and you are amazing,” one of Hilde’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“U are looking so good and sexy too girl :)” another fan gushed over the model.

“Hot and gorgeous I love you,” a third comment read.

“The color of your bra and panties looks gorgeous on you,” a fourth social media user remarked.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, just one day before her teal lingerie snap, Hilde got the pulses of her followers racing yet again in a tiny yellow crop top and some skimpy Daisy Dukes as she ran her fingers through her hair and flirted with the camera.

That upload also proved to be a popular one for Hilde Osland, and has been watched more than 290,000 times with over 1,100 comments to date.