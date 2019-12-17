Dasha Mart Skips Through Sand In Leopard-Print Bikini On Instagram

Russian babe Dasha Mart‘s latest promotional video for Bang Energy is both playful and sexy. In a new post on Instagram on Tuesday morning, the model rocked a leopard-print two-piece and frolicked on a beach with a can of the energy drink.

The video showed Dasha running along a somewhat crowded beach in South Beach, Miami, Florida. The beach was filled with rows of car-shaped sand sculptures, as if the vehicles were waiting in lines of traffic. Some of the “cars” were covered with loose sand to give the illusion that they were sinking as they waited.

Dasha posed with the cars and her energy drink in an intricate, blue swimwear look. Her halter-style top covered only the outer sides of her chest, allowing her ample cleavage to spill out at the center. Two long strings tied around her waist beneath the top and hugged her hourglass figure closely, though her ripped abs and belly button ring were still on full display.

Meanwhile, on the bottom, Dasha wore a matching blue, leopard-print thong. The V-shaped bottoms sat low on her waist but high on her hips, giving fans a glimpse of the model’s long, shapely legs.

Dasha finished off her look with a pair of thick, futuristic-looking black sunglasses and, of course, a Miami Cola-flavored Bang Energy drink. Her long, blond hair fell down her back in sleek, straight strands.

The clip opened with Dasha running ahead of the camera onto the beach, with upbeat techno music playing in the background. She playfully skipped along as her exposed derriere bounced. She then ran over to the art display and twirled between the cars before stopping to take a sip of her drink. The camera captured Dasha from the side as she drank, revealing that a bit of sideboob was on display as well.

In the caption, Dasha joked about traffic.

The post garnered more than 11,000 views and just over 50 comments in under an hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of Dasha’s followers in the comments section left praise for the model’s flawless physique.

“Always stopping traffic,” one fan quipped with heart-eye emoji.

Loading...

“Your beauty and body will create traffic on that beach,” another user wrote.

“Walking on the clouds,” a third person added with a blue heart, while a fourth said Dasha was “sensational.”

Many other fans simply expressed admiration for the Instagram star using various emoji.

Loyal fans of Dasha have likely seen this sand sculptures before. In another sultry Instagram post, the model posed next to the fake cars, this time in a tiny black and gold bikini.