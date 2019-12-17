‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Hope Outraged By Thomas’ Romantic Gesture

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, December 18 reveal that Thomas Forrester’s (Matthew Atkinson) new masterplan will work. The designer still wants to win Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) over, but he will first need to make her believe he is in love with another, per She Knows Soaps.

Hope will walk into Thomas’ office and be confronted with her worst nightmare. Candles, roses, and the scent of romance will fill the air when she steps into the designing office. Immediately, the blonde will be on guard as she expects the worst.

For months, Thomas has pursued her with the obsession of a stalker hunting his prey. She has tried everything to make him see that she wants nothing to do with him on a romantic level. But Thomas has persisted, even resorting to using Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) when he needed to twist Hope’s arm.

Hope’s initial reaction when she sees the dreamy tableau will be outrage. After everything that she has said to Thomas, she still cannot fathom why he’s still going after her. However, Thomas will let something “accidentally” slip and hope will realize that the setting is not for.

Hope will be flooded with relief to know that it seems as if Thomas’ obsession with her is over. After months of dodging her stepbrother, she will be glad that he has supposedly moved on. The Inquisitr reports that Hope will fall hook, line, and sinker for Thomas’ ruse. She thinks that there is someone else who has caught his eye and she will feel some respite. Hope may believe that she can finally close this chapter of her life.

However, the soap opera spoilers reveal that Thomas is only pretending to have something on with Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes). He knows that Hope doesn’t trust him and he needs to find a way to get closer to her without arousing her suspicion. Since Hope doesn’t even want him to design for her line, Hope For The Future, he needs a quick plan of action that would allay her fear of him.

The designer’s sneaky move may fool many around him, including Zoe. But Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will be keeping a watchful eye on the situation. They have made a secret pact with Zoe. She will spy on Thomas and relay any pertinent information to them. It’s only a matter of time before Zoe’s heart is broken and everyone realizes that Thomas has only changed his tactics.