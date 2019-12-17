Alexis Ren Goes Braless Underneath Plunging Suit Jacket In Sultry New Snaps: ‘Muse’

Alexis Ren gave her 13.6 million Instagram followers something to talk about this week when she shared a sultry new set of photos that sent temperatures soaring on her feed.

The post was shared on Monday, and included a total of 10 sizzling snaps of the brunette bombshell as she acted as the “muse” for photographer pal Melissa Cartagena. The 23-year-old was seen striking a variety of poses along the dimly lit streets that were illuminated only by the glow of the street lamps and neon lights.

Alexis sent pulses racing in an oversized black suit jacket, which acted as a dress for the beauty in the sultry snaps. It was fastened with three large buttons that fell far below her chest to create a plunging neckline. The deep cut revealed that the stunner was going braless underneath the blazer, leaving an ample amount of cleavage well on display. At one point, Alexis even appeared to lightly pull the lapels of her jacket even further apart to expose even more of her bare chest. Her audience, however, hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin.

The panels of the model’s suit fell to her upper thighs, flashing a glimpse of skin to her fans. They spread apart underneath the third button, creating a small slit right in the middle of the dress that could have easily caused for a wardrobe malfunction. Fortunately, it was too dark to see anything that could have been exposed underneath the cut.

Alexis completed her look with a pair of thigh-high leather boots with a tall block heel that defined here toned legs. She wore a thick chain necklace for a bit of bling, which fell down her bare chest to draw even more attention to her busty display. Her brunette tresses were worn down and fell messily around her face as the camera snapped away, and she wore a simple makeup look that allowed her striking features to pop.

Fans had nothing but love for the latest Instagram upload from the Dancing With The Stars champion. The post has earned over 464,000 likes after 14 hours of going live to the social media platform, and more than 1,000 comments with compliments for her latest jaw-dropping display.

“Love the emotion in your images,” one person wrote.

Another called Alexis a “perfect human.”

“I don’t get tired of saying it, you are the most beautiful woman,” said a third.

Of course, Alexis’ boyfriend Noah Centineo popped up in the comments section as well. His note was comprised of only emoji, including the weary face, flame, and red heart emoticons.

This is hardly the first time that Alexis has shown some skin on her Instagram page. Last month, the model shared a few snaps from her birthday photo shoot, which saw her wearing a blue skirt and cleavage-baring black bustier that did nothing but favors for her famous curves. The look also proved popular with her fans, who awarded the shots more than 1.3 million likes in total.