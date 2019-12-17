Olivia Culpo Flaunts Her Toned Legs And Shares Her New Year’s Resolutions In Instagram Update

Brunette bombshell Olivia Culpo thrilled her 4.4 million Instagram followers with a double Instagram update recently. In the update, she showcased her incredible legs, and also filled her fans in on her New Years resolutions.

Olivia took both photos outdoors on a patio area. There was a large white column to her right, and a series of floor-to-ceiling windows was visible behind her. The area she was standing on seemed to have a wooden roof with a fan, creating a bit of an indoor-outdoor space. Stunning greenery was visible in the reflection in the window.

Olivia rocked an outfit that flaunted her legs and gave her a definite autumnal vibe. The brunette beauty wore a caramel-colored mini dress that looked almost like a jacket. The look had loose long sleeves and lapels, and was belted at the waist to define Olivia’s hourglass physique. The hem of the dress barely skimmed mid-thigh, leaving plenty of Olivia’s toned thighs on display.

The bombshell opted to pair the dress with knee-high cognac brown boots. The boots were a pointed-toe style and relatively loose on her calves, giving the look a chic and casual vibe. She finished off the ensemble with a brown bag, and didn’t appear to be wearing any other accessories.

Olivia’s brunette locks were down in a casual tousled style, and she had a huge grin on her face. In both snaps, she was striding towards the camera with an enticing smile.

Though the pictures merely highlighted Olivia’s beauty, in the caption of the post, she filled her followers in on her own New Years resolutions. It appears that the beauty has some lofty goals pertaining to everything from family to furniture, and she also asked her followers to share their own resolutions with her.

Many of her fans took to the comment section, some to respond to her request and others simply to compliment her beauty.

“You are so beautiful. And your smile is infectious,” one fan said.

Loading...

“Everything goals,” another follower added.

One follower shared some resolutions, and commented “Read a book, eat healthy, and be the best version of myself possible.”

“I wonder if her legs hurt from running through my dreams all night,” another fan joked in the comment section.

While this particular snap only highlighted her legs, Olivia isn’t afraid to flaunt a little more skin for her Instagram followers. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the beauty shared a sizzling snap of herself in a green bikini that left little to the imagination. The picture was cropped in an artistic way and put Olivia’s curves on full display in an exotic setting, and her fans couldn’t get enough.