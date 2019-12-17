Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Hold Hands At The ‘Cats’ Premiere

Taylor Swift and boyfriend Joe Alwyn show PDA at the 'Cats' Premiere in NYC.

Taylor Swift and boyfriend Joe Alwyn were seen together at the Cats premiere in New York City on Monday evening.

It was reported by E! News that the 30-year-old singer has walked the red carpet solo. However, fans were surprised to see the singer accompanied by her British beau when leaving the premiere.

The “London Boy” singer and The Favourite actor were seen together, holding hands and talking under a big umbrella that was held by a bodyguard, while walking out Lincoln Center, where the premiere was held. Ever since the couple started going out in 2016, Taylor and Joe have yet to make a red carpet debut together.

Taylor looked stunning in a satin red Oscar de la Renta number that had elegant floral prints all over. The “Lover” singer opted for a perfect low bun, wore classic make-up — subtle eyeshadow, cat eyeliner, full-on falsies, light bronzer, and her signature red lipstick. Taylor wore a pair of dazzling drop earrings to complete the look.

Joe, on the other hand, wore something that seemingly matched the singer’s dress — a teal green suit, cerulean blue dress shirt, and a necktie of the same color.

It was reported that the new movie is a very important project for the singer. In the film, Taylor plays Bombalurina, a self-assured and flirtatious cat, an adaptation of the famous musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber.

As revealed by People, Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson, and Benjamin Button, Taylor’s beloved cats, all had an important role in the making of the film, as the three felines inspired Rebel Wilson’s character in the movie.

As was reported, Taylor knew her cats were not the kind of cats that she was “channeling” as her role was “very athletic and sort of wild.” While her beloved felines are “beautifully round.”

“They’re fuzzy. They look like little lazy bears. They’re always taking naps,” she said. “They’re not the kind of cat that I’m playing. I think my cats would’ve been a perfect cat for Jennyanydots.”

Taylor has been in the Big Apple for a couple of days. On her birthday, December 13, the singer performed at iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball. After-which, Taylor, together with Joe continued her birthday celebration at the Oscar Wilde restaurant in NYC. The party was holiday-themed and was full of celebrity guests such as Gigi Hadid, Camila Cabello, Blake Lively with husband Ryan Reynolds, Halsey, Martha Hunt, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Kevin Harrington, the members of 5 Seconds of Summer, Jack Antonoff, and more, as reported by Elle.