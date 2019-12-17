Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Sam Asghari Claps Back At Her Trolls: ‘Hater Please’

Sam's hitting back after Britney opened up about the 'mean comments' she gets on Instagram.

Britney Spears‘ boyfriend Sam Asghari had a few choice words for the pop superstar’s haters after she took to social media over the weekend to urge her followers on Instagram to be a little nicer. The male model and fitness enthusiast had a pretty epic clap back for all those who have been trolling the 38-year-old beauty on social media recently as he made it pretty clear that most definitely has Britney’s back.

Sam’s response to the trolls all went down in the comments section of one of her recent Instagram uploads. As The Inquisitr previously reported, in a video posted on December 15 where Britney showed off her huge Christmas tree at home, she admitted that she sometimes struggles to share certain parts of her life with her fans because of the “mean comments” she receives.

The star also alluded to being the victim of bullying via the social media site in the caption, and urged her 23.2 million followers to “stay happy and nice this holiday season.”

Per Celebrity Insider, after seeing Britney’s post, Sam shared his thoughts on all the negative comments. He wrote, “It’s so easy to cyber attack and hide behind their phones and write mean comments, but when they run into you in real life all of the sudden they act like they have been such a huge fan and want a picture.”

He then added a questioning face emoji to his comment and the pretty sassy hashtag #haterplease.

The post also caught the attention of Britney’s younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears, who left three red heart emoji in the comments section to show her support.

But it was Sam’s message to his girlfriend that really got the support of many of Britney’s millions of fans.

His clap back has received more than 19,200 likes since he posted it as well as hundreds of comments from Britney supporters thanking him for stepping in to defend the “Don’t Let Me Be The Last To Know” singer.

“You’re the best,” one fan told the actor and model with an okay hand sign emoji and a blue heart emoji.

Another commented on Sam’s message, “YESSSS SAM! Omg thank u for the words. You rock, man.”

A third person added, “so true!!!! Well said Sam” alongside a fist bump emoji.

But while many shared their thanks for Sam – who Britney first met back in 2016 when he starred in the music video for her single “Slumber Party” – others claimed that they were just trying to look out for the star after she displayed some “bizarre” and erratic behaviour on the social media site recently that has left some fans fan concerned.

“I feel SOME people are genuinely concerned and not attacking, and if anyone ISN’T genuinely concerned about her in front of her face, there’s a problem,” one person commented.

“She doesn’t need anymore ‘yes-man’ she clearly is going through something,” they then added in response to Sam’s message.