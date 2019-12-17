Kaley Cuoco Snuggles Up To Bunny In Adorable Photo Snapped On Set

The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco surprised her 5.8 million Instagram followers with a sweet snap in which she snuggled up to a bunny on set. As she indicated in the caption, the picture was taken on set of her latest project, The Flight Attendant.

Kaley opted to share the shot in black-and-white, which gave the photo a bit of an artistic vibe. In the picture, Kaley rocked a dark long-sleeved top and minimal makeup. Her blond locks were parted in the center and left down and loose around her shoulders. In her arms, she cradled an adorable bunny. The bunny’s ears were up and there was a tuft of hair on the top of the bunny’s head. Kaley pressed her hand to the adorable creature’s cheek and stared straight at the camera.

In the background of a shot, a man in a long-sleeved shirt was looking at Kaley with a less than impressed expression on his face. Kaley explained in the caption that the man in question was the 1st assistant director on the set, and presumably wanted Kaley to get back to work.

Kaley didn’t mention much about who exactly the bunny was and how she found the animal, only that she spotted the four-legged friend on set. Kaley is known for her love of animals, and her followers couldn’t get enough of the sweet snap. The post received over 155,600 likes within just 10 hours, including a like from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna.

Many of Kaley’s fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the adorable snap, and on Kaley in general.

One follower completely agreed with Kaley’s decision to pause the schedule and revel in the four-legged friend, and commented “always take time to pet the bunnies.”

Another fan praised Kaley’s passion for animals, and said “Awwww, That bunny must really love you so much and I genuinely appreciate your unconditional love for animals in this world!!! Thank you so much for being who you are!!”

“You’re just too beautiful,” one fan added, distracted by Kaley’s good looks.

Another fan speculated about how Kaley must feel leaving her own four-legged friends at home while she’s away shooting, and said “Uh.. you must miss all your fur kids so much.. but it’s so exciting to see all your new adventures..”

Kaley isn’t afraid to let her personality shine on Instagram, which her followers love. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the blond beauty shared a funny Instagram story in which she rocked an athletic ensemble as she prepared to go to yoga with an unusual addition — a pair of earmuffs.