Danielle Knudson Stuns In Hot Bikini Video That’s All About Good Times And ‘Tan Lines’

Canadian stunner Danielle Knudson sent fans into a meltdown with her latest Instagram post. After an absence of nearly five days, the blond bombshell returned to the social media platform with a sizzling video and a new bikini look that left followers gasping in awe at the sight of her jaw-dropping figure.

Filmed at the beach, the eye-catching clip was well worth the wait and saw Danielle showing off all of her best assets in the tinniest string bikini. The gorgeous Guess girl rocked a skimpy triangle two-piece by Lina Shek Swimwear, which did very little to cover up her spectacular form. Made up of a plunging halterneck top and low-waist, high-cut bottoms, the daring swimsuit exposed a great expanse of toned, bronzed skin, treating fans to an eyeful of Danielle’s chiseled curves. The item boasted a fabulous emerald-green color, which beautifully complemented her glowing tan and luscious, golden mane.

Danielle completed her scorching beach-babe look with a pair of massive hoop drop earrings that added a chic touch to her racy attire. The stunning lingerie model was all dolled up for the occasion, sporting an elegant black eyeliner and a sensual nude lipstick that called attention to her plump, pouty mouth. Her shiny tresses were swept to the side, falling down her back and over her shoulder in loose waves.

The 30-year-old hottie put her insane body on display as she took a walk on the sand, showcasing her fierce physique in a array of sultry poses that left a lasting impression on her adoring fans. Captured from the mid-thigh up, the Canadian beauty showed off her trim torso, and sent fans into a frenzy with her hotness. Soft grains of sand clung to her midsection and arm, suggesting that Danielle went for a roll in the sand before shooting the sexy video.

The steamy clip began with a shot of Danielle coquettishly playing with her hair as she looked into the distance with a longing gaze. The model flaunted her ripped abs and incredibly toned midriff, all the while flashing her cleavage in the scanty bathing suit. The minuscule bikini bottoms tied on both sides with dangling bows, calling attention to her sculpted hips. Danielle slightly cocked a hip to the side to better show off her muscular body and lithe waistline. Shooting a provocative glance at the camera, she did a little spin and put her peachy posterior on display, offering a back view of the revealing swimsuit. After that, she coyly lowered her eyes and seductively brushed her finger through her hair, returning to her original pose.

In the caption, Danielle tagged photographer Melody Tuyết-Mai de la Fe, and penned a cheeky message that let fans know she was in for some good times and “tan lines” in the following days. She accompanied the text with a trio of very evocative emoji, which referenced a shiny sun, frothy sea waves, and a refreshing drink.

Needless to say, the flirty video stirred a lot of reaction on Instagram, garnering a whopping 30,100 likes from Danielle’s fan — considerably more than any of her recent posts. In addition, 153 people dropped by the comments section to gush over the smoking-hot look.

Among the people who commented on her post was the artist who shot the video.

“Ummm yessss we are shooting youuuuuuu hehehe,” Melody wrote in reply to Danielle’s caption, adding three heart-eyes emoji.

A message was posted from the photographer’s business account as well, reading, “Forever Muse,” followed by a growing-heart emoji.

“Damn girl!!!!!” penned another Instagrammer, ending their post with a pair of fire emoji.

“I need to wipe that sand off of you!” was a fourth, more brazen reply.