Khloe Terae Sizzles In Nothing But Bead Garland In Holiday-Themed Pics

Model Khloe Terae is getting into the holiday spirit in a sexy way. In her latest Instagram post, she posed nude while covering her body with bead garland.

The beauty’s update consisted of two photos that showed her posing next to several wrapped packages of varying sizes. Among the packages was Christmas tree ornament and a reindeer figurine.

While the setting was festive, the snaps were all about Khloe, as she put her fabulous figure on display. Both snaps captured her from a side angle as she posed alongside the packages strategically covering certain parts of her body.

One photo showed the beauty sitting with her legs in front of her. She held her hands across her breasts as she looked at something in the distance with a serious look on her face. The side of her bare back and hip was exposed, showing off her smooth skin. She bent her knees slightly, putting her toned, tanned legs on diaplay. She had silver bead garland wrapped around her neck and draped across her waist. Tulle was also swathed across her lap and the floor behind her.

The second picture was even steamier than the first, as it showed Khloe laying on her belly. The snap was all about her perky booty as she rested on her elbows and held her bare feet in the air. Strings of garland hung from her neck and fell across her derrière and the backs of her thighs as she pouted for the camera.

Khloe’s hair was parted on the side and fell in perfect big curls down her back. She wore a full face of makeup that included dark brows, smoky eyeshadow and thick lashes. Her cheeks were contoured and she wore a dark red color on her full lips.

In the caption, she plugged her 2020 calendar, and said the snaps were scenes from the month of December.

Her followers raved over how sexy the photos were.

“All I want for Christmas is you!” one fan wrote.

“Glowing beautifully…luv that Xmas wrapping!” said a second admirer.

“I have discovered something: ANGELS EXIST, you are the proof of it.,” quipped a third follower

“Sexy sexy woman WOW,” commented a fourth fan.

Khloe has a way of looking sexy in all of her photos — most of which can be racy. She recently heated up Instagram when she put her curves on display in a hot pink bikini, which seems to be her preferred outfit.