Devon Windsor Gets Soaking Wet In A Plunging Swimsuit At The Beach

The Victoria's Secret Angel plunged her body into the ocean in her skimpy swimwear look.

Devon Windsor proved once again why she’s fast becoming one of the most sought-after models in the game as she shared a seriously sexy swimsuit video with her 1.8 million followers this week. The Victoria’s Secret bombshell wowed fans as she sauntered around on the beach in a fun bathing suit from her own swimwear line, Devon Windsor Swim, before getting fully submerged in the ocean.

In the clip, the blonde beauty could be seen as she walked very sultrily towards the camera in the one-piece, which plunged low at the chest to show off her impressive tan. It also featured a repeated black and white fan design and a belt at the waist with a metallic fastening in the center of her torso to highlight her very slim middle.

The one-piece was also very high-cut at the bottom in order to make her very long model legs look even longer during her beach walk.

As she made her way closer to the camera through the shallow part of ocean water, Devon ran both of her hands through her long blond hair which was already wet as though she’d already taken a big dip into the sea.

But that wasn’t going to stop the beauty from taking another dip during her tropical getaway, as she then got down on her knees and plunged her whole body into the water.

Devon turned onto her back as she floated around. Although the sea was pretty shallow, it was deep enough to cover her body if she lay flat.

The playful star made sure every inch of her was soaking wet as she put the bottom half of her head under the water and let her piercing bluey-green eyes poke out to give the camera a very fierce look.

The stunning tropical scenery could be seen all around the 25-year-old model. The beach behind her was littered with stunning tall palm trees while the white sand glistened in the sun.

The sizzling video has been viewed more than 33,000 times in the first 16 hours since she shared it to her account, while fans have flooded the comments section with praise.

One fan called Devon a “goddess.”

Another wrote, “What a beauty.”

A third person told the lingerie model via the comments section, “You are amazing.”

Devon didn’t reveal exactly where she was soaking up the sunshine in the caption, though she’s been treating her followers to many photos and videos that show her in her swimwear over the past few weeks.

It was just earlier this week that the star got wet once again in another hot vacation snap. That time, the beauty slipped into a strapless swimsuit from her own line as she hopped into an outdoor shower.