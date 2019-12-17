Gisele Bundchen Slips Into A Bikini From Candice Swanepoel In New Photo

Gisele's showing off her bikini body in a two-piece from her fellow Victoria's Secret model.

Gisele Bundchen once again proved why she’s one of the most sought after models in the game as she stripped down to a bikini from friend and fellow Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel. In a new snap recently posted to her Instagram Stories, the stunning supermodel flashed some serious skin as she rocked the taupe two-piece from Candice’s line of sustainable swimwear, called Tropic of C.

In the sizzling bikini photo, which can be seen via The Daily Mail, Gisele wowed as she posed outdoors somewhere tropical in her new swim look.

The beauty put her uber-fit and toned body – including her chiselled abs – on full show for the camera as she snapped the selfie.

Gisele appeared to be going barefaced for the photo, as she seemed to ditch the makeup to let her obvious natural beauty take center stage. The mom of two also kept things natural when it came to her hair, as she swept her highlighted locks to one side as she showed off the textured look to her 15.5 million followers.

The two-piece she was gifted from her fellow supermodel – who often shows off different skimpy bikinis and swimsuits on Instagram – featured a crop-top style top with only very thin straps that stretched over her shoulders.

The simple look was completed with a pair of matching bottoms in the exact same taupe color that sat well below the 39-year-old’s bellybutton.

Though the supermodel didn’t reveal her exact destination in the upload, she may have been testing out the bikini look during a sunny vacation. She appeared to strike a pose on a balcony somewhere very tropical, as several palm trees could be seen behind her as well as what looked to be the roof of an adjacent building.

There were also two sunbeds with white padding visible to her left and a large white sink decorated with large seashells in front of her as she snapped away in the mirror.

She revealed on the image that the bikini was a gift from Candice and also shared how much she loves the line her fellow lingerie model created.

“Thank you @angelcandices for the beautiful @tropicofc bikini,” Gisele wrote in a white font on the photo, as she tagged both Candice and Tropic of C’s official Instagram accounts. She then added of the swim look, “I love it!”

The latest look at the supermodel’s insane bikini body comes shortly after the Brazilian beauty treated fans to a throwback snap of her rocking a black two-piece just last week.

As The Inquisitr reported, Gisele got soaking wet in that swimwear look as she flipped her long hair back during a dip in the ocean.