Gisele Bundchen Slips Into A Bikini From Candice Swanepoel In New Photo

Gisele Bundchen once again proved why she’s one of the most sought after models in the game as she stripped down to a bikini from friend and fellow Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel. In a new snap recently posted to her Instagram Stories, the stunning supermodel flashed some serious skin as she rocked the taupe two-piece from Candice’s line of sustainable swimwear, called Tropic of C.
In the sizzling bikini photo, which can be seen via Daily Mail, Gisele wowed as she posed outdoors somewhere tropical in her new swim look.
The beauty put her uber-fit and toned body – including her chiseled abs – on full show for the camera as she snapped the selfie.
Gisele appeared to be going barefaced for the photo, as she seemed to ditch the makeup to let her obvious natural beauty take center stage. The mom of two also kept things natural when it came to her hair, as she swept her highlighted locks to one side as she showed off the textured look to her 15.5 million followers.
The two-piece she was gifted from her fellow supermodel – who often shows off different skimpy bikinis and swimsuits on Instagram – featured a crop-top style top with only very thin straps that stretched over her shoulders.
The simple look was completed with a pair of matching bottoms in the exact same taupe color that sat well below the 39-year-old’s bellybutton.
View this post on Instagram
Imagine se nos recarregássemos com a mesma frequência que recarregamos nossos celulares? Muitas vezes só percebemos que estamos cansados quando ficamos completamente esgotados – mentalmente, emocionalmente e fisicamente. Eu definitivamente não me sinto bem quando estou assim, e é por isso que tento achar um tempinho para me recarregar todos os dias, seja meditando, rezando, dando um passeio na natureza, apreciando o nascer do sol ou mesmo apenas respirando profundamente. Acredito que seríamos muito mais felizes se tirássemos um tempinho e recarregássemos nossas baterias todos os dias. O que recarrega tuas baterias? O que te reconecta contigo mesmo e te traz paz?✨????????♀✨???? Imagine if we recharged as often as we recharge our phones? Most of the time we don’t realize we are burned out until we are completely drained – mentally, emotionally, and physically. It definitely doesn’t feel good when I'm like this, and that's why I try to find time to recharge every day, whether meditating, praying, taking a walk in nature, enjoying the sunrise or even just taking a moment to breath deeply. I think we would be much happier if we took a little time to recharge our batteries everyday. What recharges your batteries? What helps you to reconnect to yourself and bring you peace?
Though the supermodel didn’t reveal her exact destination in the upload, she may have been testing out the bikini look during a sunny vacation. She appeared to strike a pose on a balcony somewhere very tropical, as several palm trees could be seen behind her as well as what looked to be the roof of an adjacent building.
There were also two sunbeds with white padding visible to her left and a large white sink decorated with large seashells in front of her as she snapped away in the mirror.
She revealed on the image that the bikini was a gift from Candice and also shared how much she loves the line her fellow lingerie model created.
“Thank you @angelcandices for the beautiful @tropicofc bikini,” Gisele wrote in a white font on the photo, as she tagged both Candice and Tropic of C’s official Instagram accounts.
She then added of the swim look, “I love it!”
The latest look at the supermodel’s insane bikini body comes shortly after the Brazilian beauty treated fans to a throwback snap of her rocking a black two-piece just last week.
As The Inquisitr reported, Gisele got soaking wet in that swimwear look as she flipped her long hair back during a dip in the ocean.