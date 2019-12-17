Jennifer Hudson Makes Triumphant Return To ‘The Voice’ For Season Finale

She'll be joined by Black Eyed Peas, Luke Combs, Lady Antebellum, Dua Lipa and season 16 winner Maelyn.

Jennifer Hudson will make a triumphant return to The Voice for the show’s season finale with a special performance of the song “Memory” from the feature film Cats. The superstar performer last performed on The Voice stage during season 15.

Jennifer is just one of an eclectic group of artists that will be featured for the star-studded season-ending episode of the competition series. She will be joined by performers Black Eyed Peas, Luke Combs, Lady Antebellum, Dua Lipa and Season 16 winner Maelyn.

Memory is the tune sung by the character of Grizabella, whom Jennifer portrays in the big-screen adaptation of the Broadway musical. Grizabella is a one-time “glamour cat” who has fallen on hard times and is now only a shell of her former self. She stars in the film alongside celebrities such as Taylor Swift, James Corden, Idris Elba, Judi Dench, Rebel Wilson, and Jason Derulo.

The singer and Academy-Award winning actress last appeared on the reality competition singing series as a coach during season 15 alongside Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and Adam Levine. Prior to that, she helped lead singing hopefuls towards success during season 13 with Adam, Blake, and Miley Cyrus.

Jennifer also coached The Voice UK, where she scored one win out of three seasons of competition. Earlier this year her song “I’ll Fight,” written by Grammy-winning songwriter Diane Warren for the critically acclaimed documentary, RBG, was nominated for a 2019 Academy Award. Jennifer will soon be seen as the star of the Aretha Franklin biopic titled Respect.

Black Eyed Peas superstar Will i. Am, who also served as a coach on The Voice UK alongside Jennifer and was a battle advisor for Gwen Stefani this season will perform with his group Black Eyed Peas where they will sing their latest single “RITMO (Bad Boys for Life)” reported an official NBC press release.

CMA Award winner Luke Combs will perform his hit single “Even Though I’m Leaving” from his latest album, What You See Is What You Get. Lady Antebellum will perform “What If I Never Get Over You” from their number-one album Ocean.

Also taking the stage will be Dua Lipa who will perform “Don’t Start Now,” the lead track from her eagerly awaited forthcoming album, Future Nostalgia. The tune is currently a worldwide hit with over 170 million streams and reaching the iTunes Global number-one position on the charts.

Finally, season 16 Team Legend winner Maelyn Jarmon, who now goes by Maelyn, will perform a spirited and seasonal take on the holiday classic “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”

For the first time in seven seasons, a contestant that represents each coach has a spot in the finale.

John Legend is competing with Katie Kadan, Kelly Clarkson with Jake Hoot, Gwen Stefani with Rose Short and Blake Shelton with Ricky Duran.

The Voice season 17 finale will air tonight at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.