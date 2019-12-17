Julianne Hough Slammed For Alleged Lip-Syncing On ‘Holidays With The Houghs’ TV Special

The multi-talented star is accused of lip-syncing during her dance numbers.

Julianne Hough is getting some not-so-jolly reviews following her performance in Holidays With the Houghs. The multi-talented performer did double duty alongside her brother Derek Hough on the duo’s highly anticipated NBC holiday special, but some fans felt she should have stuck to one role as they accused her of lip-syncing during her complicated dance numbers.

On the NBC special that aired Monday night, Julianne teamed up with her Grease Live! co-star and fellow Dancing With the Stars mirrorball champ Jordan Fisher for a duet of “All I Want for Christmas is Love,” and she contributed vocals to several other numbers. But some viewers felt she should have focused on her dancing instead of “faking” her way through the singing portion of the show.

While she is best known for her Emmy-winning choreography and two DWTS mirrorball trophy wins, fans know that Julianne can really sing. In 2016, the now 31-year-old beauty wowed viewers in her starring role as Sandy in Fox’s Grease Live!, where she did triple duty as a singer, dancer, and actress. But for Holidays with the Houghs, her dare-devilish dancing with Derek seemed to be the main focus.

On Twitter, some viewers praised Julianne’s singing talent but blasted her skills when it comes to lip-syncing. Some called the former Dancing with the Stars judge’s alleged lip-syncing “the worst,” and questioned why she doesn’t allow fans to hear her beautiful singing voice live. Others noted that it may have been too difficult for Julianne to sing after getting breathless from dancing.

Does @juliannehough lip-sync every performance? Maybe it's just me, but there is no way that we wouldn't hear her breathing throughout while being tossed around on skates. Not sure what the hype is over her. #HolidaysWithTheHoughs — Hi Stanley (@isthisseriouss) December 17, 2019

@juliannehough that was the worst lip syncing I have ever seen — Carol Bush (@cbush1954) December 17, 2019

@juliannehough such talent but such a waste of a show lip syncing — Izak Arreguy (@IzakArreguy) December 17, 2019

K I love Julianne Hough, I do. But I believe that her last 3 or 4 performances on TV have been lip synced, and I can’t wait to see her perform without dancing so we can hear her stellar voice live. Damn the girl can dance though! #HolidaysWithTheHoughs — Mom Moments – #boymom edition (@mom_boymom) December 17, 2019

Other fans were more forgiving.

Other Holidays With the Houghs fans were much more forgiving as they raved about Julianne and her triple-threat performance with her famous brother. On Twitter, one fan tagged Julianne with the message, “I’m out of breath getting up from couch. How do you get up and dance and sing? I’m exhausted just watching lol.”

Others asked Julianne if there’s anything she can’t do.

While fans may never know for sure what exactly went down on Holidays With the Houghs, Julianne has plenty of experience when it comes to lip-syncing. She famously competed on the show Lip Sync Battle back in 2015 where she proudly showed off her prowess.

In addition to the Hough siblings’ singing, dancing, and gag gift-giving, the star-studded Holidays With the Houghs special also featured the flawless vocals of Ciara, who sang the Christmas classics “Winter Wonderland” and “Santa Claus is coming to Town.” Hough childhood pal Mark Ballas also turned up to perform a rendition of “O Holy Night.”