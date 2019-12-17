Brunette Bombshell Tarsha Whitmore Is Smoking Hot In High-Cut Bikini

While many may be dealing with cooler temperatures, model Tarsha Whitmore is heating things up on Instagram. The beauty’s latest update showed her looking smoking hot in a white bikini with high-cut bottoms.

Tarsha was basking in the sun on outdoor furniture a beside a pool in the photo. The picture captured her from the thighs up as she was laying on her side while facing the camera. Her chair was close to a building with glass walls.

The brunette bombshell’s bikini was white and the top featured a plunging neckline with a twist in the fabric between her breasts, calling attention to her cleavage. The top had a halter-style neck and ruched side seams.

While the top was revealing, the bottoms are even more so, as they were a high-rise-style with a high-cut leg that rested on her waistline. The top of the bottoms rested just below her belly button and drew the eye to her flat abs. The design highlighted the curve of Tarsha’s hip.

The model sat with one knee slightly bent, drawing attention to her toned thigh and her hourglass shape. Her sun-kissed skin looked flawless in the outdoor light. The beauty seemed relaxed as she rested her head on her hand and gave the camera a sultry look.

Tarsha’s hair was parted in the middle. and it was down behind her back. Her makeup was flawless and included dark brows smoky eyeshadow and eyeliner. Her cheeks were contoured and she wore a matte color on her lush lips. Her only accessory was a belly button ring. She wore a pale white color on her nails.

In the caption, she mentioned self care, while also plugging Oh Polly for her swimsuit.

Her fans thought she looked gorgeous in the snap, and many told her so.

“Beautiful body and sweet lovely eyes,” one admirer said.

“Such a little cutie Tarsha,” a second follower wrote.

“Out of this world,” a third fan commented.

Tarsha has been a vision in white lately. Yesterday, she shared a photo in which she looked sexy in a white mini dress. That being said, she looks incredible in any color that she wears.

Luckily for her followers, the model likes to update her Instagram page regularly, giving them something to look forward to. Tarsha likes to keep them guessing as to what she will will next. The beauty can rock may looks ranging from slinky dresses to bikinis to sexy lingerie.