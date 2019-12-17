‘B&B’ Recap For Monday, December 16: Liam Asks Steffy To Rehire Zoe

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Monday, December 16 features Thomas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) spending some time with his son. Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) and his father played a game while they discussed Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). Douglas was sorry that Hope didn’t want to work with Thomas and promised him that he would try to get her to change her mind.

Thomas took a call from Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes), per She Knows Soaps. She was growing weary of waiting for him to keep his promises. Thomas told Zoe that he would try to get her a job at Forrester Creations.

At the Logan estate, Hope was comforting her mother, Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). As reported by The Inquisitr, Brooke was devastated after Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) presented her with divorce papers. Brooke hoped that Ridge wouldn’t file the papers and that he would see that Thomas had not changed.

Hope shared that Forrester Creations would be having a fashion showdown. Brooke cautioned Hope and pointed out that Steffy had been working on the Intimates range for months, while Hope had been at home with Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson). She was relieved that Hope did not want to work with Thomas even though he was an excellent designer.

Eric Forrester (John McCook) disrupted Thomas and Douglas’ discussion. He wanted to know more about the fashion showdown. Soon, talk turned to Ridge’s divorce. Obviously, Eric was upset about Ridge and Brooke’s marriage coming to an end. Thomas felt that it was his fault. Eric reassured his grandson that there were other factors at play. Talk turned back to Hope. Thomas said that he understood why Hope did not want to work with him but he wanted a chance to show how much he regretted his past actions.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Eric talks to Thomas about his relationship, past, present and future, with Hope. pic.twitter.com/xU7MI8bLr1 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 16, 2019

The soap opera spoilers hinted that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) would convince Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) to help him investigate Thomas. They decided to pay Thomas’ friend, Vincent Walker (Joe LoCicero) a visit.

However, Zoe answered the door at Vinnie’s place. They were shocked to see her living there. Zoe agreed not to tell Thomas about their conversation and shared that Thomas may be obsessed with Hope. She admitted that she wanted something to happen between her and Thomas but, so far, nothing had happened. Zoe also said that Thomas had promised her that he would help to get her job back.

Liam specifically asked Zoe if she thought that Thomas may be a danger to Hope. She thought that Thomas was very intense when it came to Hope. Zoe turned to Steffy and pleaded with her. She said that it probably sounded crazy after everything that she had done, but she would do anything to return to Forrester Creations.

Liam didn’t think that her plea was far-fetched. He felt that Thomas was opening up to Zoe and that they might be able to use that to their advantage. He then asked Steffy to rehire Zoe.

“I will not, no,” Steffy replied. Liam pointed out that Zoe may be their only chance to see if Thomas had changed or if he was still obsessed. He also opined that Zoe would also then have a chance to redeem herself.