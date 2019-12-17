Gina Rodriguez Sizzles In A Plunging Bikini In Costa Rica

The 'Jane the Virgin' star stunned in a two-piece at the beach,

Gina Rodriguez stunned fans on Instagram this week as she shared a red-hot new shot of herself as rocking a plunging striped bikini. The star, who’s perhaps most famous for playing the role of Jane Villanueva on recently concluded The CW series Jane the Virgin, wowed as she soaked up the sun in Costa Rica and showed off her seriously fit and toned figure.

The actress shared the hot new bikini photo on December 16. In the snap, she smiled from ear to ear during a trip to the beach in the tropical Central American vacation destination.

Gina flashed her very impressive abs for the camera as she slipped into her two-piece, which was made up of a short sleeved dark red crop top with white and cream stripes that stretched horizontally across her chest.

The fun and unique bikini look was very plunging to flash some skin on her chest and was kept together by just a thin piece of cream string that circled around in and out of the material on her front. She tied the string, which had large tassels on the end, into a bow that sat above her bellybutton.

She paired that with a matching pair of pretty skimpy bikini bottoms.

The briefs featured the same red and white striped pattern as well as the same string design, though this time both strings were tied in bows on her hips.

Gina appeared to let her natural beauty do all the talking as she hit the sand. The stunning star appeared to wear only minimal if any makeup as she showed off her flawless blemish-free skin to her 4.4 million followers.

She also had her hair natural and down as she sported a slight curl that appeared to form after she got her hair wet during a dip in the salty ocean water.

The actress paired her fun bikini look with colorful nails, as she showed off her manicure in a light lavender hue.

The long stretch of beach could be seen in the distance as other beach-goers took a dip in the ocean behind her.

Loading...

Gina revealed where she was spending some time during the festive season in the caption, as she added the hashtag #CostaRica to the post as she proudly revealed her bikini body. She also wrote two words in Spanish to show her millions of fans what a great time she was having in the sunshine that translate to mean “simple life” or “pure life.”

Though the star turned off comments for the post, there’s no doubting that her fans were quick to show their approval through likes. The snap has already received more than 762,000 likes in the first 15 hours since she shared it online.

The latest bikini photos from the star come after she previously wowed her fans in a fun yellow two-piece earlier this year during a trip to Hawaii.