Kelly Clarkson & Blake Shelton Take Shots, Toast ‘Voice’ Finale On ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton took shots and toasted to The Voice finale during the country superstar’s latest appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where Blake made some interesting comments regarding Kelly’s coaching duties on the reality competition singing series.

“Let’s toast y’all because tonight, is The Voice finale,” said Kelly as she opened up a bottle of vodka and poured it into two red plastic cup shot glasses for her and Blake to share.

As Kelly poured the alcoholic beverage, Blake had his right hand above his head, pointed down at himself and stated to viewers “pick me” as the coach with the winning artist of the season.

In response, Kelly said, “everyone knows I’m gonna win. Just kidding.”

She then quipped to the audience that she wished she could say drinking with Blake ends well for her, to which he responded he could “tell some stories.” Blake then joked that Kelly’s show would be so much better if he could tell some of the “crap” that she’s done. Kelly defended herself, stating the audience could only “think” about what could happen.

The two longtime friends toasted to their respective finalists, Ricky Duran and Jake Hoot. Blake said he was shocked that Jake made it this far in the competition with the “worst coach in the history of the show” by his side.

Kelly clapped back and told Blake that Jake made it all the way to the finale because she’s “horrible.”

The Voice finale will air tonight on NBC and will determine which singer will be crowned the winner of season 17. Kelly and Blake star in the series as coaches alongside John Legend and Gwen Stefani.

Dressed in a checkered shirt, a caramel-colored jacket, and jeans, Blake looked comfortable as he and Kelly sat together on her set’s sofa and spoke about their work together this season. Kelly sported a stunning emerald green dress, adorned with a sassy design of individual cheetahs running across the garment.

In addition, Kelly added to her ensemble dark stockings and fun, two-toned closed-toe shoes, which added a funky vibe to her overall outfit. The look was finished off with oversized silver hoop earrings and red lipstick.

The famous friends then spoke about how busy they both are outside of their Voice duties. Kelly noted to fans that Blake operates three successful restaurants named Ole Red, with a fourth opening soon.

Blake shared that there is an Ole Red in Tishomingo, OK, one in both Nashville and Gatlinburg, TN and a new one will be opening soon in Orlando, FL with others in the works. Ole Red features a menu that includes Hot Chicken & Waffles, barbecue, burgers, and other Southern-style fare reported Knox News.

Blake’s appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show will air today. Check your local listings when you can catch this fun episode of the syndicated show in your area.