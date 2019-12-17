Kylie Jenner Is A Total Bombshell In Cleavage-Baring Strapless Nude Bra: ‘Set Days’

Kylie Jenner brought Instagram to its knees with her latest Instagram post. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to the popular social media platform on Monday night to offer fans a glimpse into her busy schedule on set and ended up showing a whole lot more. The sizzling brunette dropped a steamy collection of four selfies that saw her rocking an ultra-revealing attire, and sent fans into a frenzy with her sensational curves.

For the impromptu photoshoot, Kylie stripped down to her underwear, wearing nothing but a strapless nude bra. The chic item boasted a seductive push-up effect that immediately caught the eye of Kylie’s massive following. Coupled with the bra’s plunging design, the enticing detail shone the spotlight on her deep cleavage and ample decolletage. The sexy bra also featured a small keyhole cutout, which further lured the gaze to her curvaceous chest. A delicate bow adorned the scanty garment, adding a feminine, coquettish touch to the racy look.

Closely cropped to her face and bust, the photos kept the focus on Kyle’s generous bust, treating followers to an eyeful of buxom curves. The 21-year-old hottie exposed some serious cleavage in the skimpy item, nearly popping out of the dangerously low-cut piece.

The Kylie Cosmetics makeup mogul completed the look with a flawless glam and hairstyle. In keeping with the nude theme, she plumped up her luscious lips with a nude lipstick. Her lips were expertly contoured, drawing the eye to her voluptuous mouth. She also sported perfectly contoured eyebrows, which were beautifully arched and color-enhanced. Kylie accentuated her deep brown eyes with a stylish winged eyeliner. Her lavish eyelashes were curled to perfection with the help of a thin mascara. Her makeup also included a touch of luminizer and a pink blush.

The Life of Kylie alum showed off her luxurious raven mane perfectly coiffed in shiny, well-defined waves. Her locks were styled with a mid-part and framed her face as they cascaded over her shoulders. Her long tresses fell into her ample decolletage, calling even more attention to her busty assets. Kylie wasn’t wearing any observable accessories. However, she did show off her extravagant manicure, flashing her flat stiletto nails, which were painted in a pastel pink color.

The brunette bombshell showcased the stunning look in a variety of sultry poses that saw her shooting a smoldering gaze at the camera as she coquettishly ran her fingers through her hair. In one particularly saucy snap, the buxom babe raised up her arms to push her ample bosom into focus and slightly parted her lips in a provocative way.

Needless to say, fans were all over the seductive look. Kylie’s cleavage-flaunting selfies garnered more than 6.1 million likes overnight, in addition to 31,500-plus comments.

Among the people who commented on her post was older sister Khloe Kardashian.

“Scr*w you,” hilariously wrote the KUWTK star, with 8,801 people hitting the “Like” button on her post.

Actress Khadijah Haqq McCray also had something to say about Kylie’s flirty selfies.

“Damn you Kylie,” wrote the Sky High actress, garnering 1,425 likes for her joking remark.

Celebrity makeup artist Hrush Achemyan also chimed in, branding Kylie as “angel” in a message that earned 1,375 likes from the star’s legion of fans.

Another celebrity that took the time to comment on her photos was Rudy Bundini.

“Those eyes though,” gushed the American model, adding an in-love emoji. It seems that the heartthrob left quite a few messages under the tantalizing post, branding Kylie as “queen” and telling her she looked “absolutely gorgeous.”