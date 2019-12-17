Selena Gomez Reveals What She’s Looking For In A Man: ‘I Don’t Like Arrogant’

The 'Same Old Love' singer says show-offs shouldn't bother.

Selena Gomez knows what she wants when it comes to a man. The 27-year-old “Lose You to Love Me” singer has revealed that she wants to date a guy who makes her laugh and isn’t full of himself.

In a new interview for the U.K.’s radio station Capital FM (via Facebook), Selena dished on what she likes—and doesn’t like – in a potential suitor when asked by questioner Jason Derulo.

“I love funny. I don’t like arrogant,” Selena revealed in the pre-taped radio interview. “I don’t like, you know, show-offy. I love playful, adventurous, but really down-to-earth and cool.”

When asked about the best way for a man to approach a woman for a date, Selena questioned why Derulo was asking her for advice in that department. She then revealed that her preferred way to meet guys to date is through group outings with friends of friends. Selena noted that she likes to be approached by a man in a “natural, organic way.”

“And I hope that whoever is doing that is actually interested in me and not really my name,” she added.

Selena went on to say she can usually tell right away what type of guy she’s dealing with.

“I love genuine, you know? I feel like in the first five seconds, I can tell if I’m meeting someone that just wants one thing,” the “Same Old Love” singer said.

While she didn’t name any names in the interview, Selena has been linked with several famous men over the years. In addition to her headline-making relationship with Justin Bieber, the former Disney Channel star has reportedly dated The Weekend, Orlando Bloom, Niall Horan, and Zedd, according to Cosmopolitan.

Loading...

Selena has already revealed that she has been “super single” since her breakup with on-and-off ex Justin Bieber. The rollercoaster relationship was an important one for her, so Selenators were especially shocked when the “Never Say Never” singer quickly moved on and married model Hailey Bieber last year shortly after his final breakup with Selena. Selena’s split from Bieber reportedly heavily influenced her upcoming new album, Rare.

Selena has been taking things slow in her personal life as she focuses on her health and on material for an album four years in the making, but she now seems ready to find love. Potential suitors may want to listen to her Capital FM interview in its entirety for tips on how to land a date with the superstar pop singer.