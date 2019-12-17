Kelly Clarkson Shows Off Her Hourglass Figure In A Sparkly Mini Dress For Part 1 Of ‘The Voice’ Finale

Kelly's fans loved the glittering garment that she wore for the second-to-last Season 17 episode of 'The Voice.'

Kelly Clarkson rocked a sleek and sophisticated mini dress for the December 16 episode of The Voice.

This is the last week that Kelly will to get show off her incredible style on the NBC reality competition, and, so far, her finale outfits are getting rave reviews. On Monday, she took to Instagram to share a pair of snapshots of the two outfits that she wore for part 1 of The Voice finale. The first designer dress she sported was by Balmain. The eye-catching garment was a black, long-sleeved mini dress embellished with intricate crystal beading. The glittering rhinestones were artfully arranged in a geometric, Art Deco-style pattern, and they sparkled under the bright stage lights.

Kelly’s stretchy black dress clung to her curves, showing off her hourglass shape. Flattering circular patterns on the sides of the dress helped to further accentuate the difference in size between her small waist and wider hips.

Kelly completed her ensemble with a pair of black semi-sheer tights and black leather Tom Ford booties with pointed toes. She accessorized her outfit with a pair of dazzling silver statement earrings by Gucci. The jewelry featured long tassels that cascaded from her earlobes all the way down to her chest.

Kelly wore her thick blond hair with an extreme side part, and her shiny tresses were styled in long, glamorous waves. For her beauty look, she sported dark, dramatic eye makeup and a shimmery rose lip.

Kelly made an outfit change for her performance of “Wintersong” with her last remaining team member, Jake Hoot. She sported a floor-length, copper-colored gown that featured a floral print pattern, large puffy sleeves, a long train, and ruffle trim down the front. The singer accessorized her glamorous dress with a pair of massive chandelier earrings by Vera Wang.

Kelly’s Instagram followers let her know how much they love her fashion choices by hitting the “like” button on the post above over 50,000 times. They also took to the comments section to share their thoughts about her stylish snapshots.

“Pretty dress Kelly! Silver is your color!” read one response to her post.

“Love that silver dress!!! You look stunning in it,” a second fan remarked.

There were quite a few fans who opined that the Balmain dress was Kelly’s best look of the season.

“Best outfit award goes to Kelly Clarkson! This is your best outfit yet!” gushed one admirer.

“Super cute tonight Kelly! My favorite outfit of yours all season,” another commenter wrote.

While Kelly’s costar Gwen Stefani often gets attention for her fashion choices, fans of The Voice are actually more interested in what Kelly wears on the show. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kelly’s outfits on The Voice were named one of Google’s top trending female celeb looks of 2019.