Alexa Dellanos Looks Effortlessly Hot In Revealing White Lingerie On Instagram

American bombshell Alexa Dellanos took to her Instagram page on Monday evening and teased her fans with a hot, lingerie snap.

In the picture, the blond bombshell could be seen rocking a see-through, white lace teddy that featured a plunging neckline and crisscross detailing on the chest. The risqué ensemble allowed Alexa to show off an ample amount of cleavage, while the skimpy outfit also accentuated the model’s perfect hip-to-waist ratio. That’s not all, but the stunner also flashed a glimpse of her enviable thighs.

Staying true to her signature style, Alexa opted for a full face of makeup, which comprised an ivory foundation, pink lipstick, a slick of gloss, a tinge of pink blush and highlighter that illuminated the model’s cheekbones. The stunner also opted for a light-pink eyeshadow, dark eyebrows and lots of mascara. Finally, she strobed her face with a highlighter.

As for her hairdo, she tied her tresses into a high ponytail and allowed a few strands of hair to fall on her face. The model did not opt for any jewelry or accessory, except for a delicate bracelet, so as not to take away the attention from her sexy outfit.

To strike a pose for the hot snap, Alexa sat on a chair, left her lips slightly parted in a seductive fashion and looked away from the camera. In the caption, she asked her fans about their opinion regarding her look.

Knowing that fans can never get enough of her sexiness, Alexa also shared a video from the same photoshoot in a separate post in which she could be seen getting her hair done by her stylist. According to the geotag, the photoshoot took place in Beverly Hills, California, but the hottie did not specify the exact location in her post.

Within six hours of going live, the picture garnered more than 46,000 likes and over 740 comments, while the video racked up additional 102,000 views, 27,000 likes and over 360 comments. This shows that Alexa is very popular on Instagram and fans eagerly wait for her to post new pics and videos every week.

“I wish I could look that good in lingerie,” one of her fans expressed her envy.

“Omg, you are so gorgeous. Absolutely unreal,” another one chimed in.

“You are beyond perfect, Alexa. I give you 10/10,” a third follower rated the model’s looks.

Meanwhile, a admirer follower asked the model to be his wife.

“You are so beautiful! Will you marry me, please?”

Apart from her regular followers, many of Alexa’s fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap. These included Ana Montana, Yaslen Clemente, Durrani Popal and Amanda Diaz, among others.