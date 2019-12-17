Camille Kostek Flashes Cleavage & Toned Midriff In Goofy Instagram Pic: ‘Caption This’

Sports Illustrated cover girl Camille Kostek showed her playful side — and a whole lot more — as she posed for a goofy photo shared to Instagram on Monday night. The blond bombshell gave fans plenty to look at, showing off some of her best assets in a comfy yet revealing outfit that ticked boxes for curve-hugging and skin-baring.

For the tantalizing snap, Camille slipped into a sexy-chic sporty ensemble that kept the focus on her busty assets. She wore a snug charcoal crop top that fit tightly across her shapely chest and, paired the item with matching bottoms. The 27-year-old hottie donned what looked to be leggings or a very comfortable pair of sweatpants. However, since the photo captured her from the mid-thigh up and at an askew angle, it wasn’t very clear what she was wearing exactly.

The real eye-catcher was her daring top. The long-sleeved garment boasted a plunging neckline that beautifully framed Camille’s ample decolletage, putting her deep cleavage on display. The Sports Illustrated babe nearly spilled out of the dangerously low-cut item, and even flashed a glimpse of the black bra she wore underneath. The clingy top featured a ribbed design that further emphasized Camille’s buxom curves.

But the gorgeous swimsuit model flaunted more than her bountiful chest. The Connecticut-born beauty bared her midriff, showing off her toned midsection and flat stomach. The high-waist bottoms accentuated her taut waistline. The garment was tied in place with a sleek black string that draped down her body in a large bow, calling attention to her sculpted tummy.

Camille showcased the attention-grabbing outfit in a silly pose that truly brought our her fun-loving side. Snapped in an elegant looking interior — one complete with a swirling vintage-gray wallpaper and a vibrant-pink door frame — the stunning model poked her head through the door in a playful, peekaboo-like manner, bending at the waist to only get her bust and a small portion of her lower body in the shot. Brimming with joy, she smiled from ear to ear, flashing her perfect pearly teeth to the camera. Her hand rested on her thigh, showcasing her chic white manicure.

Camille was all dolled-up for the occasion, showing off her golden tresses elegantly styled in well-defined waves. Her locks framed her face beautiful face with a mid-part and fell over her shoulders in a lavish cascade. Due to her bendy pose, her hair fell into her decolletage, strategically censoring her generous bust and keeping the photo from becoming too NSFW.

The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model donned a natural-looking glam and didn’t appear to be wearing too much makeup. She only highlighted her gorgeous features with dark eyeliner and a touch of mascara, and plumped up her lips with a dab of pink lipstick.

The model gave credit for the incredible shot to fashion and beauty photographer Andrew Day, whom she tagged in her post, and dared fans to find a suitable caption for the goofy snap. Followers immediately applied themselves, taking to the comments section by the masses to offer up their suggestions.

“When you’re ready to call it a night but then your song comes on…” wrote one person.

“Did someone say COTTON CANDY?!” hilariously penned another, adding an eyes emoji for emphasis.

Loading...

“8 year old me walking into my parents room at 5:01 am on Christmas morning,” read a third message.

“Me when Camille responds to my comments,” gushed a fourth fan, followed by a star-struck emoji.

Camille found the post particularly engaging, and took to time to reply, quite possibly making the Instagrammer’s day.

“Oh HEY,” she wrote, tagging the fan and adding an emoji of a fair-haired dancing woman.