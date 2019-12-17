NBA Rumors: Mavericks Could Get Andre Drummond For Tim Hardaway Jr. And Dwight Powell, Per ‘Piston Powered’

In the aftermath of recent comments that suggested the Dallas Mavericks might be in the market for an imposing big man before the February trade deadline, a new report recommended a deal that would allow them to acquire one such player — Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond.

As detailed by Fansided blog Piston Powered, the aforementioned remarks came from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, who joined colleague Zach Lowe for their podcast’s trade season special on Sunday and hinted that the Mavericks are looking for a “big physical presence” to play alongside star power forward Kristaps Porzingis. Notably, he mentioned two specific players — Drummond and Los Angeles Clippers forward/center Montrezl Harrell — both of whom have been putting up big numbers for their respective teams in the 2019-20 NBA season.

Considering that Drummond’s name has frequently been brought up in trade rumors, especially with Detroit continuing to struggle in the Eastern Conference, Piston Powered suggested a transaction that would allow the Mavericks to land Drummond in exchange for a package that includes shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr., power forward Dwight Powell, and two second-round draft picks. As explained by the publication, the deal might result in the Pistons’ already-deep backcourt getting even more crowded, but if both teams are “motivated” enough to make the trade, it just might be worth looking into.

“It all seems a bit unlikely and a bit far fetched [sic], but the Mavericks’ fan base has certainly made it known that they want Drummond in Dallas. There are likely better trader [sic] partners out there for the Pistons to negotiate with, as there aren’t too many ways that Detroit fans would come out of any potential deal here feeling a little discouraged.”

"???? You gon do me like this and stare me down! I'll see you soon." – Andre Drummond ???? pic.twitter.com/XrdhwDz3E1 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) December 13, 2019

As further noted, Dallas could also ship off other complementary players such as forwards Maxi Kleber and Justin Jackson if they’re reluctant to part ways with Powell but willing to let Hardaway go in order to match salaries with the Pistons.

Due to the possibility that Detroit will come up with the short end of the stick if the hypothetical trade is completed, Piston Powered noted that the Mavericks could alternately target a big man who, unlike Drummond, could improve both the team’s floor spacing and rim protection — preferably someone like Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers. As reported by The Inquisitr, San Antonio Spurs forward/center LaMarcus Aldridge was also suggested earlier this month as a potential trade target for the Mavericks, who are currently third in the Western Conference with an 18-8 record.