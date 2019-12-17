WWE Rumors: Hall Of Fame Tag Team Reportedly Might Return For Match At 2020 ‘Royal Rumble’

It may have been two decades since their heyday as one of the top tag teams in World Championship Wrestling (WCW) history, but the duo of Booker T and Stevie Ray — aka Harlem Heat — just might be close to making a one-off comeback on WWE programming, one that could see them facing off against The Revival at next month’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

According to WrestlingNews.co, speculation regarding a possible Revival vs. Harlem Heat match began heating up during the kickoff show for Sunday’s TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs pay-per-view, which featured Booker on commentary. After Booker hyped up Authors of Pain as the tag team to beat, Revival members Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder didn’t take too kindly to the two-time WWE Hall of Famer’s comments, accusing him of overlooking the duo like everyone else in the promotion.

Following this exchange, Dawson and Wilder issued what appeared to be a challenge, suggesting to Booker that he should get in touch with his brother, Stevie Ray, and reform Harlem Heat. As noted, Booker was silent as The Revival continued to goad him ahead of their unsuccessful attempt to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championships from The New Day.

In the aftermath of the segment at TLC, Stevie Ray took to Twitter to respond to the apparent challenge as he tagged Dawson and Wilder and informed them that Harlem Heat “is not hard to find.” Dawson then replied with a tweet of his own, telling the long-retired grappler that “this ain’t ’97” — a reference to the fact that Harlem Heat enjoyed its best years in the mid-to-late ’90s on WCW, which was WWE’s primary rival until the latter company bought out the former in 2001.

Given that the 2020 Royal Rumble will be held in Booker and Stevie Ray’s hometown of Houston, Texas, it does seem possible for the duo to hit the ring and face off against their much younger rivals. However, Ringside News cautioned that the ongoing feud between Harlem Heat and The Revival does not automatically guarantee that a match will be booked between the two teams.

As noted earlier this year by Bleacher Report, Harlem Heat was announced in March as part of WWE’s Hall of Fame class of 2019, thus making Booker T a two-time inductee six years after he was enshrined as a singles wrestler in 2013. Unlike Booker, who followed up his successful WCW stint with a similarly productive run in WWE, older brother Stevie Ray never wrestled a match for the latter company, having transitioned to a part-time role in the early 2000s.