UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Tugs Red Bikini Bottoms: ‘Let Santa Know What U Really Want’

Arianny Celeste wowed her Instagram fans with a sexy new peek at her 2020 calendar, where she lounged on a cream and denim striped hammock.

The UFC octagon girl wore a sizzling red bikini in the hot shot. The bottoms dipped low in front showcasing her taut midsection, and she tugged on one side, pulling it up high over her shapely hips. Arianny’s top featured a cutout that showed a generous glimpse of her underboob, and the top also revealed a peek at her cleavage. The model put her shapely arms and legs on display as she posed on the sun-dappled striped hammock.

Arianny wore her highlighted brunette locks in gorgeous curls, which fell over one shoulder and partially obscured one eye. The UFC model rested one hand in on her head and entwined her fingers throw her hair. She wore shimmering copper eyeshadow and soft brown eyeliner, which highlighted her dark brown eyes. The model wore a bronzer with high highlights to accent her cheeks and finished off with a nude lip color on her shapely lips. She accessorized the look with large hoop earrings and two-toned bracelets.

In the caption, the UFC ring girl encouraged her followers on the popular social media platform to let Santa Claus know that her 2020 calendar is on their Christmas gift lists. The deadline for delivery is quickly approaching, though. Arianny’s Instagram followers loved the post with almost 6,600 of them taking a moment to hit the “like” button. Plus, nearly 100 fans dropped some kind words for the model in the reply section.

“An incredible woman like yourself. Have an amazing holiday season Ari!” urged one happy follower.

“Forget the calendar! Can I have you wrapped under the tree?! #angel #insanelygorgeous #perfectwomendoexist @ariannyceleste,” another fan quipped, including multiple red heart emoji.

“I’m out here chasing a dream and determined to prove my supporters right. Let’s all grow together. You have a new friend in me if you choose so,” wrote a third follower.

“I keep asking him for you. For my Christmas present. And. He tries. But. You’re never here. LOL!!!” a fourth Instagram user joked along with several heart eye emoji and some red heart emoji.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Arianny shared another peek at her 2020 calendar recently. In that picture, the model wore a yellow bikini and quipped that she was waiting for Tarzan because she was perched in a tree. That look also delighted her followers on Instagram.