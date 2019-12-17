Chris Harrison Tells Fans To Expect A ‘Turbulent’ Season From Pilot ‘Bachelor’ Peter Weber

Chris Harrison says there will be plenty of puns this season of 'The Bachelor.'

At the beginning of every new season of The Bachelor, host Chris Harrison always promises that it will be the most dramatic season yet. This season, which stars young pilot Peter Weber, is expected to be no different. Harrison is telling fans to expect a lot of puns and drama with one of the most popular men from Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, according to USA Today.

There were a lot of jokes associated with Weber during Brown’s season, most of them having to do with windmills. This was because he and Brown infamously slept together in one during their fantasy suite date night, as she later revealed to the rest of the world. There will certainly be a lot more windmill and pilot jokes to come this season, potentially worked into pick-up-lines by the women trying to win over Weber’s heart.

“It’s a very sincere, emotional, pun-intended turbulent season,” Harrison said.

The show’s host went on to describe how this season will be particularly interesting because Weber is more mysterious than some who have played the role of the bachelor in the past. He’s not as vocal about what he wants.

“You had a guy who really doesn’t have a type, and had a tough time figuring out exactly what he’s looking for in life. While that makes for great TV, it also makes for a bumpy ride down the road,” he explained.

Many fans are desperate to know about what happened with Weber’s injury. Even though the show hasn’t aired yet, the news already broke that the star of the show was injured during filming, as The Inquisitr previously reported. Weber had a “freak accident” in Costa Rica that led to him being hospitalized and even requiring stitches.

While the accident certainly adds to the drama of the show, Harrison admitted that it wasn’t as big of a deal as it may seem and it didn’t keep him from filming the rest of the show. As for how exactly it all goes down, Harrison is remaining tight-lipped. Fans will have to wait until January 6, 2020, when the new season premieres to see what happens.

“While it seemed pretty dramatic and pretty bad, it wasn’t that horrible of an accident. He got some stitches and a bandage and we moved on. Fans will have to wait for the particulars. You will find out in detail what happens, I can tell you that,” he said.