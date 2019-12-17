‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap: Billy Faces Temptation

The Young and the Restless recap for Monday, December 16, brings a revelation from Amanda about her past after Nate and Abby decided to remain friends. Plus, Summer and Kyle work late at Jabot while Billy continued to struggle with himself.

Billy (Jason Thompson) and Amanda (Mishael Morgan) continued discussing their lives at the dive bar. After Billy opened up some, Amanda revealed that she was an orphan and she grew up in foster homes. Amanda figured things out professionally, but in her personal life, Amanda admitted she had plenty of work to do; she never lets anybody get very close to her. Then, Billy took a call from Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and she asked to meet, but Billy told Victoria he couldn’t and promised her a surprise later. Amanda left as Billy talked even though he motioned for her to stay, and then Billy patted himself on the back for turning down an invitation to join a poker game.

At home, Victoria opened a card from Billy that told her to indulge herself until he returned home. When he got there, Victoria hugged and kissed him and called him the perfect husband — for her. Then she went on about how much he’s transformed lately and said that with a bit more work, Billy would uncover the real him. As for Amanda, she went to the bar at Society, and she took a call with nobody on the other end, which made her look around nervously.

Today on #YR, Abby and Nate make amends, and Victor worries about Victoria. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/DOUWfnvQ0a pic.twitter.com/rfrmcXmSEq — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) December 17, 2019

At Jabot, Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Summer (Hunter King) ended up working late. Eventually, Summer urged Kyle to go home to Lola (Sasha Calle), but he didn’t. Instead, Summer grabbed Kyle’s phone and video called Lola. At Society, Lola and Theo (Tyler Johnson) had been talking about his new job. It turned out he was designing new Jamojis for Jabot. Kyle noticed Thoe at Society with Lola. After she and Lola hung up, Summer apologized to Kyle for butting into his business, but Kyle reassured Summer that work is precisely where he wanted to be.

Loading...

Also, at Society, Abby (Melissa Ordway) told Nate (Sean Dominic) that she wanted to be friends. She apologized for her behavior. Nate agreed to be friends with Abby. Later at Crimson Lights, Nate urged Elena (Brytni Sarpy) to slow down and take care of herself after Elena discussed a medical case. Earlier, Devon (Bryton James) had apologized to Elena for his recent behavior, and then when she left, he pulled out his file on Amanda Sinclair. Devon took a phone call, and during it, he learned that Amanda and her former fiance Ripley Turner took out restraining orders on each other.

Finally, Devon surprised Abby at The Grand Phoenix, and he admired her hotel’s decor. Devon remarked that he would take a page out of Abby’s book and spruce things up at the Genoa City Athletic Club. Then, he fished for details about whether or not Amanda was still a guest at The Grand Phoenix. After Abby left, Devon considered searching for Ripley Turner on his phone.