Brad Pitt Attends Jennifer Aniston’s Star-Studded Holiday Party

Brad Pitt was one of the guests at Jennifer Aniston's Christmas party.

Brad Pitt was one of the celebrity guests who attended Jennifer Aniston’s holiday party on Saturday, December 14. The celebration took place at the actress’s Bel-Air house in California.

According to ET, the 55-year-old actor went to the Murder Mystery star’s Christmas party and arrived a little over 7 p.m. The Inglourious Basterds actor was said to be among the first guests to arrive. He was also one of the last guests to leave the party at around 11 p.m.

Brad was casually dressed in a dark bomber jacket and wore a cap. The actor was accompanied by his longtime bodyguard, who waited for the actor in his car while he was at the party.

The report also mentioned that Jennifer’s home was beautifully decorated for the holidays. White string lights were seen around the trees on her property. The whole set-up was “very festive” for the “low-key casual affair.” The actress reportedly invited only close friends such as her Morning Show co-star, Reese Witherspoon, Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson, Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband Brad Falchuk, Lisa Kudrow and husband Michel Stern, as well as Kate Hudson and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa.

“Her home was tastefully decorated with thousands of white string lights around the trees surrounding her property,” the source adds.

“It was very festive. It was a pretty low-key, casual affair. Just a gathering of close friends to celebrate the holidays.”

It was also reported that the ex-couple has remained friends for years and have been speaking to each other ever since they both became single. Brad and Jennifer have kept in touch and supported each other in difficult times, as they both came so far since their marriage and divorce. Both wanted to remain “friends for life,” and it seems like there are no hard feelings between the two.

The same report also stated that Brad and Jennifer do not always chat but when they get the chance, “it’s very warm and positive.” The whole reunion is not a big deal to them as it is to everyone around them.

Furthermore, the Ocean’s Eleven star and the Horrible Bosses actress are both attending the 2020 Golden Globes on January 5, as both actors have been nominated. Brad was nominated for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, while Jennifer was nominated for her work on The Morning Show.

Both actors were also nominated for the SAG Awards for those same roles. The 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards will set to air on TNT beginning at 8 p.m. EST on January 19.