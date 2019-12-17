Swedish Smokeshow Anna Nystrom Flaunts Pert Derriere In Pink Leggings & White Crop Top: ‘Today Is Leg Day’

Anna Nystrom is showing off her famous figure for fans in another smoking hot new Instagram share. As those who follow the Swedish stunner on social media know, the fitness model is no stranger to flaunting her flawless body in a wide range of sexy outfits that include bikinis, crop tops, workout gear, and plenty more NSFW ensembles. In the most recent shot that was shared on her page, the bombshell strutted her stuff in another workout chic look, leaving little to the imagination.

In the caption of the image, Nystrom tagged herself at a Sports Club, where she struck a pose in the middle of a workout area with a bronze wall just behind her. The blond bombshell put one foot up on a barbell and had the other planted firmly on the ground. Nystrom kept busy in the photo, playfully putting her hands on her ponytail and appearing to be fixing it. Even though she was at the gym, that didn’t stop the bombshell from rocking a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, highlighter, matte lipstick, and blush.

The model put her killer figure on display, rocking a tight white long sleeve crop top that hit at her ribcage, showing off her taut tummy. Nystrom paired the small top with some tight, light pink leggings that also fit her like a glove and showed off her incredibly sculpted legs and pert derriere. She completed her look with a pair of white sneakers.

In the caption of the image, the model told fans that it was leg day. The post has only been live on her account for a short time but it has already earned her a ton of attention with more than 46,000 likes in addition to 300-plus comments. Some of the blond bombshell’s fans took to the hot new shot to let her know that she looks amazing, while countless others raved over her gorgeous figure. A few more fans had no words for the stunning snapshot, opting to comment by using emoji instead of words.

“Gorgeous as always, beautiful outfit, great shot,have a great Monday also friend,” one fan gushed, adding a red heart emoji.

“Loving the woman your body shapes form and curves you’re one of the finer things in life you’re loved loving everything about you from head to toe front to back so amazing truly,” another raved along with a flame emoji at the end of their comment.

“You look absolutely amazing and gorgeous,” a third fan wrote on the photo.