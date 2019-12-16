Ashley Alexiss Stuns Fans By Wearing A Sexy Black Chemise That Shows Off Her Best Curves

Ashley Alexiss took Instagram by storm yet again on Monday evening by posting a photo of her wearing a sexy black chemise and rocking a glamorous shade of red lipstick. The blond bombshell was a gorgeous vision in her skimpy little outfit in a snap that was edited to show her modeling the front and back sides of her outfit.

“Front or back,” wrote Ashley in her photo caption.

Fans are struggling to decide which is better since the first look on the lefthand side of the photo shows off the plunging neckline of her black outfit. Ashley’s cleavage was practically spilling out of the top half of her chemise. Only two spaghetti straps managed to hold her stupendous curves in place.

The second photo shows Ashley looking over her shoulder with a flirtatious look on her face. Not only do fans get a nice visual of her upper back, but her booty is also visible, as the hemline of Ashley’s lingerie rode up dangerously high. Both photos also give her 1.9 million followers a glimpse at the sexy garters she was wearing that matched her lingerie.

Outside of the racy chemise, Ashley straightened her long, luscious blond locks and let them fall over her shoulder in a windswept look. She had on a full face of makeup that included an eye-popping red lipstick, mascara, and some bronzer to highlight her stunning cheekbones. She accessorized her look with a simple pair of stud earrings.

Ashley is a model for Fashion Nova, so it’s not surprising that the black chemise and lacy garters are from their brand of lingerie.

Fans are loving the photo, especially since they get two Ashley’s in one photograph. Within only 20 minutes of posting, the model acquired over 4,200 likes and more than 100 comments.

Most of her fans were too busy staring at her picture to comment much beyond emoji, but many were also happy to chime in to tell Ashley whether they preferred the front or back of the outfit.

“Back definitely the back,” wrote one awestruck fan.

“Depends on the mood… but damn I’ll even take the side,” commented a second admirer.

“Uhhh….yes. Does that work?” joked a third person.

“You just have that naughty smile when you’re looking over your shoulder,” mentioned a fourth user.

Just two days ago, Ashley wowed her fans with another lingerie photo. The Inquisitr reported that the model wore a sheer pink teddy while posing on the edge of a marble bathtub. Her bodacious body was barely hidden by the clingy fabric, which made her admirers go crazy.