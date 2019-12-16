NFL Rumors: Josh Gordon’s Football Career Likely Over After Latest Drug-Related Suspension

Josh Gordon has been suspended again by the NFL for a violation of the substance abuse policy, and NFL insiders believe this one will end his football career.

The NFL announced late on Monday afternoon that Gordon was suspended indefinitely by the NFL. While details of his latest ban were not yet available, it comes after the troubled wide receiver has faced a long string of suspensions related to drug abuse.

As NJ.com noted, the 28-year-old wide receiver has been suspended five times for substance abuse-related, many related to failed drug tests. He has been public about struggles with alcohol and marijuana, and sought treatment outside of the NFL while battling his addictions.

The issues have kept Gordon off the field for significant stretches, missing the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons and much of 2017 while serving indefinitely league suspensions. Gordon was traded to the New England Patriots last year after the NFL reinstated him, but that Patriots parted ways with him earlier in the season.

As Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk noted, it would not seem likely for the league to lift the latest suspension.

“Given the suspension and Gordon’s overall history, it wouldn’t be a great shock if it also turns out to be his final NFL game for any team,” he noted.

This is a breaking story. Stay tuned for more details.