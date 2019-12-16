Violet Summers Exposes Perky Derrière In Festive ‘Penthouse’ Photoshoot

The stunner left little to the imagination in her holiday-inspired photoshoot.

On Monday, December 16, American model Violet Summers uploaded a flirty, festive Instagram post consisting of two nearly identical images. One, however, has been edited to have drawings of pine needles and snow flurries, as well as the upload date, digitally added in. The sultry snap was taken for Penthouse’s ongoing celebration of the “12 Days of XXXMAS.” The same images can also be found on the publication’s Instagram account.

In the photo, the 20-year-old posed in a dimly lit room. She sizzled in a seasonally appropriate green-and-red string bikini that left little to the imagination. Her incredible curves were put on full display, much to the delight of her audience. The social media sensation leaned against what appears to be a wooden door frame and faced away from the photographer, flaunting her perky derrière. She looked over her shoulder and seductively gazed into the camera with her mouth slightly open. She accessorized the sexy look with a pair of statement earrings.

The brunette bombshell wore her long locks down and enhanced her natural beauty with minimal makeup for this shoot. The makeup application included subtle contour, a light coat of mascara, and matte rose lipstick.

In the caption, the model stated that she had just recently finished purchasing Christmas gifts, presumably for her family and friends. She also made a cheeky double entendre, asking her followers if they had a preference between “giving” or “receiving.”

The post appears to be a fan favorite, as it soon racked up more than 28,000 likes. Many of Violet’s admirers were also quick to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left fire and heart-eyed emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Looking so great Violet,” gushed a fan, adding a string of purple heart emoji to the comment.

“[You’re] the greatest gift of them all,” wrote a different devotee.

“Beautiful as always,” added another commenter.

“I love your gorgeous face. And your beautiful body,” a fourth Instagram user remarked.

Violet has not yet responded to the comments.

As fans are aware, this particular Instagram influencer is not shy when it comes to showing off her unbelievable body on social media. In fact, she often posts explicit content that pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines. Recently, Violet drove fans wild by uploading a picture of herself wearing skimpy green lingerie. That tantalizing post has been liked over 76,000 times since having been shared.