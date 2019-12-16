Florida Teenager Beaten Up On School Bus For Wearing ‘Trump 2020’ Hat, His Mom Says

'I am sitting in the hospital with my 14 year old kid because he was just jumped by 8 ... kids on the school bus,' the mom wrote on Twitter.

A Florida woman says her teenage son was beaten up on the school bus for wearing a ‘Trump 2020’ hat, Yahoo News reports. The mom posted about the incident last week on social media, and the incident purportedly happened weeks ago.

Twitter user @AmericanDiaries claims, in a series of tweets described by Yahoo News as “racially-charged,” that her 14-year-old son, “Tyler,” had proudly worn his Trump 2020 hat to school weeks prior to the incident, but that he put it away because of bullying.

“From that point on he was steadily getting messed with. He was getting hit, tripped & verbally abused on the bus,” she said.

On November 21, she said, things “came to a head” when a group of kids, whom she described as being eight black kids, jumped her son and physically assaulted him, because of the hat. However, she later changed her statement to say that it was five kids, not eight. Regardless, she describes the incident as nothing short of attempted murder.

“Plain and simple this was a hate crime and attempted murder according to the state of Florida since it was over three kids that jumped him and these kids are older and larger. Thankfully my son got into the fetal position and held his hands over his head he’s got defensive wounds,” she wrote.

You can see video of the alleged incident below, but be warned: it is graphic and may be disturbing to some viewers.

My attorney @FoyeWalkerPA said it's okay to release the video, ????warning graphic ???? keep in mind this is only the first 21 seconds of the video…please RT to have these two girls and 3 boys held accountable. pic.twitter.com/8oEz79K2xN — American Diaries (@AmericanDiaries) December 12, 2019

School officials, however, claim that it was a verbal altercation that prompted to fight, and not anything to do with Donald Trump. Still, superintendent Rex Mitchell said that fisticuffs are unacceptable.

Loading...

“We absolutely do not condone the use of physical force between students. This was an unfortunate incident that we take very seriously as the safety and welfare of the students is always our top priority,” he said.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, for its part, conducted an investigation and announced that the incident did not rise to the level of a hate crime under Florida law. The five alleged assailants, have, however, been charged with first-degree misdemeanor battery.

The mother says that the family has hired an attorney, although whether or not they intend to sue remains unclear.

This is not the first time a person has been allegedly assaulted for wearing Trump-related clothing in public. Indeed, just last month, as reported at the time by The Inquisitr, a Florida man wearing a Donald Trump costume was purportedly assaulted by a teenage girl while waiting in line at a fair attraction.